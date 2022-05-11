HUNTINGTON — The fields for two Cabell County Commission seats are narrowed.
For the full term, Republican Liza Caldwell will face incumbent Democrat Jim Morgan in November. Republican John Mandt Jr. will go against Democrat Bob Bailey for the unexpired term created by the death of former Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, Caldwell received 2,140 votes and the other Republican candidate, Alvin Bowyer, received 2,038 votes.
“I am very grateful for all the support that I got. I’m looking forward to the general (election),” Caldwell said Tuesday night.
Caldwell, the president of Williamson Mining and Manufacturing, previously told The Herald-Dispatch that population loss is one of the biggest issues facing Cabell County as it ties in with other issues — addressing infrastructure, development and transparency in county government. Caldwell said the commission’s role is to be a bridge between residents and the state. She has also served on several civic boards, such as the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority.
After Cartmill’s death, a special election was called to fill the remainder of her term. She represented the 3rd Magisterial District.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, Mandt received 2,117 votes. Kim A. Cooper received 1,460, interim Commissioner Caleb Gibson received 1,010 and Phil Parlock received 404.
“I’m very thankful to the voters, because … I represent them and their voice and they know that, and I’m looking forward to working hard during the general election and coming in and making some changes,” Mandt said Tuesday.
Mandt represents the 16th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is the owner of Stewart’s Drive In Inc. He previously told The Herald-Dispatch that population loss is a challenge facing the county, as it also means the loss of revenue and tax dollars. He also said the eastern end of the county should be developed to sustain businesses as they grow.
On Tuesday, he also discussed a need for transparency in county government and planned on advocating that county finances be posted online and regular town halls for residents.
Morgan, who is the current president of the commission, and Bailey, who previously served on the commission and is an at-large Huntington city councilman, were the only Democratic candidates to file in their respective races. The general election is Nov. 8.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
