WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans were fighting to hold on to their majority Tuesday night as GOP incumbents in pivotal states remained locked in tight contests with their Democratic challengers amid a political environment that had become increasingly challenging for President Donald Trump and his party.
As polls began to close, Republicans were contending with an unpopular president, a nation grappling with a public health crisis and a slate of energetic Democratic challengers in states from Arizona to Colorado to Maine.
That mix posed the most significant threat to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 53-47 majority since the GOP took control of the chamber in 2014, jeopardizing what had become a key bastion of Republican power.
McConnell faced his own re-election bid, holding off his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, by collecting 1,131,273 votes, or 58.1%, to McGrath’s 739,334 votes, or 38.0%, according to The New York Times as of 10 p.m.
In Boyd County, McConnell had garnered 12,851 votes, or 59.4%, while McGrath collected 7,848 votes, or 36.3%, based on the number of votes counted as of 10 p.m. Tuesday and with nearly 96% of precincts reporting, according to The Courier-Journal.
“Because of the strong competitive races that are going on, and in really some tough states, we have multiple pathways to the Senate,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), said at an event Tuesday. “And that’s a good position to be in.”
Republican leaders contended that they had made up ground in recent days and that many GOP senators had stabilized their campaigns. McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters last week that holding the Senate was a “50-50 proposition,” adding, “There are dogfights all over the country.”
Democrats hoped in particular to knock off Sens. Martha McSally of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina amid a group of other vulnerable Republicans. Democrats needed to gain four seats for a majority, or three seats for a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which would give them control of the chamber if Joe Biden won the presidency.
Republicans’ best chance at an offsetting win rested on their hopes of unseating Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in deeply conservative Alabama.
The battle for the Senate has been ferocious for months because control of the chamber will be crucial in determining the success of Biden’s first term or Trump’s second. With the House likely to remain in Democratic hands, a Democratic Senate could smooth the way for Biden’s agenda to advance in Washington, while a GOP-led Senate could do a great deal to block it.
As for Trump, among his biggest success has been the confirmation of dozens of young conservative judges, capped by the elevation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last week. If Trump is re-elected and the Republicans hold the Senate, they could continue to tilt the federal judiciary to the right, potentially for a generation.
The Senate outcome may not be immediately clear, with slower-than-usual counting in several states because of the massive volume of early balloting and the unique voting systems in Maine and Georgia, which hosted competitive Senate races.
Republican senators headed into the election cycle on relatively favorable terrain, with just two GOP senators up for reelection in states that Trump lost in 2016. Republicans were boosted by a strong economy and a battle-tested freshman class that had been catapulted into Washington on a red wave six years ago.
But far more Republican than Democratic senators were facing re-election bids this year, and many of them had difficulty distancing themselves from an erratic president who disrupted democratic norms, challenged traditional GOP orthodoxy and struggled to manage a pandemic that has left more than 232,000 Americans dead.
Republican senators had taken a particular hit on health care as they sought to reconcile their failed bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a pledge to protect coverage for people with preexisting conditions. Polls regularly show that health care is among the issues voters care most about, and the coronavirus pandemic has underlined the issue’s importance.
Republicans have sought to counteract these trends by touting their accomplishments achieved in tandem with the White House, such as a sweeping 2017 tax-cut law and the confirmation of three Supreme Court justices. They have also argued that they are best qualified to restore the booming U.S. economy that was cut short by the pandemic.
But by tying themselves so closely to the president, GOP senators ensured that Trump’s struggles in many cases became those of the Republican majority, and GOP officials working on Senate races began openly blaming the president’s sinking approval ratings as their majority began to look more tenuous in recent months.
In all, 23 Republican-held seats were on the ballot this year, compared with 12 held by Democrats, creating an inherently dangerous playing field for Republicans.