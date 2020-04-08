This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
As each day passes, our state and nation continue to experience anxiety and uncertainty. Facing pressing dangers, we should not allow our diverse interests and prejudices to remain an unreconciled hindrance to progress. Our news stories, though filled with sadness and fear, also tell of the heroes and loving sacrifices that have always sustained America. West Virginia’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic will require unparalleled effort from all our citizens.
Because many businesses and individuals in our state may not recover from this crisis, our opportunities may diminish, adding to continued population loss. Therefore, it never has been more evident that high-speed internet service is needed to augment business development, and to give all West Virginia students on-line learning chances. Social distancing is impossible without the internet. Great internet access is imperative for a prosperous business climate and the well-trained, educated workforce needed to develop and sustain it.
Similarly, we will require continued additional support for our teachers and education system. Education leaders should be at the forefront, guiding legislative decisions with evidence-based practices. School curricula should include training that not only prepares students for the work force, but also allows mastering life skills. Proficiency with applications and resumes, personal appearance, first aid, CPR, public speaking, health education, and specific job training should be emphasized with traditional education requirements.
Abolishing “prevailing wage” and adding “right to work” have not produced promised benefits, but instead have caused construction delays, reduced project quality, increased safety concerns and diminished living standards for tens of thousands of construction workers and their families. I support reversing both. I also support increasing wages for our essential personnel, including first responders, those in law enforcement and education. Now, more than ever, we see the vital roles they play. We can pay for it by taxing large out-of-state retailers who choose to locate outside municipal boundaries to avoid B&O taxes, as they prey upon small, locally owned businesses.
Each year I attend the National Prescription Drug Abuse Summit, which began as the first effort to bring together the best minds at the federal, state, and local levels to combat all forms of drug abuse. My appeal to the heads of the DEA, CDC, FDA, and Congress is that they better communicate to state, county, and municipal governments current best science and practices for legislation, law enforcement, and recovery. Well-intended, but possibly flawed approaches are continually applied across the United States, because many decision makers lack this much needed guidance. The issue of drug abuse is immensely complex. Elected officials need current information from experts to craft more effective legislation and guidelines for success.
Although we each have no control over where, or in what era we are born, we will be defined by how we respond to our individual circumstances. West Virginia has always been blessed by its natural resources and unparalleled beauty. Our people are known for their incredible work ethic, a willingness to help others, and an unshakable commitment to family and community. We must build upon those attributes to improve tourism and welcome business development, promoting our central location among the eastern states of our country.
It is my hope that those in this election chosen to serve will lay down any partisan rancor, and will instead embrace our goodness and common goals, working to move West Virginia toward a brighter future.
And, as mothers always say, “Wash your hands and stay safe!”