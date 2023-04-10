The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ryan Weld

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, addresses lawmakers during the first day of the 86th West Virginia Legislature. Weld has announced he will run for attorney general.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, on Monday announced plans to run for state attorney general.

Weld made the announcement at Independence Hall in Wheeling, just shy of a week after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced he will be seeking the governor’s office in 2024.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

