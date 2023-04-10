West Virginia Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, on Monday announced plans to run for state attorney general.
Weld made the announcement at Independence Hall in Wheeling, just shy of a week after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced he will be seeking the governor’s office in 2024.
Weld has served two four-year terms as a state senator in the First District, representing Brooke, Hancock, Ohio and part of Marshall County. In addition to serving as majority whip, he is vice chairman of the judiciary committee and chairman of the military committee. He also served one term as a member of the House of Delegates.
“We are running a campaign that is focused on getting the government out of people’s everyday lives, fighting the drug epidemic ravaging our communities, and protecting our citizens from fraud and abuse. We are putting the freedoms of West Virginians first in this campaign,” Weld said.
Weld is a former officer in the U.S. Air Force, joining the Air Force Reserve in 2005 and spending several years on active duty with the U.S. Intelligence Community and a deployment to Afghanistan.
“When I came home in 2011, I realized that most of the folks I grew up with had been forced to leave in order to find opportunities for themselves and their families,” Weld said. “I knew then that I had to do everything I could to turn West Virginia into a place with opportunities for both those who stayed, and those who wanted to come back. That is what motivates me as an elected official.”
Weld said he plans to base his campaign on fighting federal overreach and excessive regulations, holding those responsible for the opioid epidemic accountable, and protecting the state’s citizens from fraud, while safeguarding seniors from abuse and neglect.
Noting recent accomplishments and momentum in the state, Weld said he plans to fight for West Virginia’s continued growth so more West Virginians can continue to call this state home.
“We are growing into a place that is full of new opportunities and growing optimism – and we need an attorney general who understands this change and is ready to fight for this new West Virginia,” he said. “I firmly believe that my experience has uniquely prepared me to lead the office that will help protect the future that is now within West Virginia’s reach.”
He also recognized the important progress made by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who has served in the role for the past 11 years.
“D.C. is clearly out of touch with the needs and worries of everyday West Virginians. I vow to continue the tremendous work started by Patrick Morrisey against Washington’s overreach and ensure that the progress we have made in the past few years isn’t stopped by bureaucrats and politicians who have never been here,” Weld said.
Weld is a 1998 graduate of Brooke High School and a 2003 graduate of Fairmont State University.
Throughout 2010 and 2011, Weld served as the staff intelligence officer to a joint Army-Air Force team in the Zabul Province of southeastern Afghanistan. Following his deployment, Weld returned home to Wellsburg where he met his wife, Alex. They married in 2015 and continue to live in Wellsburg.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
