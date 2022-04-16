HUNTINGTON — Seven candidates are running for three open seats on the Cabell County Board of Education and are focusing on advocacy, engagement, safety and more.
The Cabell County BOE is a five-member nonpartisan body elected by county voters during the spring primary election. No more than two members can serve from the same district at the same time, and there are three districts.
Incumbents current president Mary Neely, District 1, Charles Shaw, District 1, and Rhonda Smalley, District 2, are seeking re-election.
Current board member Alyssa Bond, District 3, is not up for re-election this year. Former board member Garland “Skip” Parsons’ vacant seat will be filled by appointment from the board during a special meeting May 11. The appointed individual will serve until the Nov. 8 general election, when an individual will be elected to serve the rest of Parsons’ term until 2024.
Parsons died March 28.
Also seeking a seat on the board are Samantha Adkins, District 1, Bradley Dunkle, District 2, Lauren Hensley, District 3, and Joshua Pauley, District 3.
The top vote-getters win in the school board election as long as no more than two are in the same district. In this election, Districts 2 and 3 run that risk, and only the top vote-getter would be appointed.
Samantha Adkins, a nurse practitioner at Huntington Internal Medicine Group, has children enrolled and a spouse working in Cabell County schools. Adkins said she wants to join the Board of Education to be an advocate for students, teachers and staff.
“I feel like being on the board, you have to hear everyone,” she said. “So I think it has to be individual, by school, talking to the teachers, talking to the staff, even talking to the kids just to see what they feel like would make school better for them.”
Adkins said she wants to work to increase staffing and lowering class sizes to improve learning environments. She also wants to research and identify more efficient ways of communicating assignments and grades instead of having to look at a variety of websites for one student, she said.
Adkins said she wants to be an advocate for better education, open minds, fairness and even proper punishment when necessary. If elected, Adkins said she will work with the schools to find out their needs to be a safe, nurturing environment for students and staff.
Bradley Dunkle, attorney at Dunkle Law PLLC and judge advocate with the U.S. Army Reserve, said though he used to be a teacher in Lincoln County, he feels he could bring an outside perspective to the Board of Education.
Dunkle said while it is great to have current and former teachers staying involved with the board, it can be beneficial to bring in community members who have other specialties to give input and offer new points of view when looking at what is best for Cabell County schools.
Dunkle also wants smaller class sizes in schools and said he thinks it can help lower dropout rates, keep students engaged and improve student achievement.
“It just boils down to knowing your students, and the best way to do that is to have smaller class sizes,” he said. “So if the teachers are more familiar with their students, they have smaller class sizes and they have more time to learn who their students are and what the best way to get to each individual one is, that really does the most good.”
Lauren Hensley, a school counselor in Wayne County, said she previously worked in Cabell County schools for three years and she wants to be on the board to offer perspective from current experience to improve schools.
Hensley said she thinks Cabell teachers are doing great and she wants to improve communication to see what the board can do to make their schools better, but otherwise, trust them to teach the students what they need to know.
“The teachers know what the standards are, and I feel like that’s the most guidance they should have,” she said. “I think that they should have freedom to use those standards to teach the way that their students learn best.”
Hensley said if elected, she would like to explore the possibility of expanding current high school programs into middle schools, and she thinks it would be beneficial to occasionally host meetings at different schools to make the board members more accessible to parents and teachers.
Mary Neely, current president of the BOE, said she has been impressed with the work the Board of Education has done since she joined 13 years ago, and she doesn’t feel finished yet.
“I want to continue the work that I started when I went on the board 13 years ago to make sure the kids in Cabell County get the best education possible. And I think since I’ve been on the board, we have done an awful lot of good,” she said.
Neely said she wants to continue expanding programs in the schools to improve student engagement, and she thinks the Cabell County Career Technology Center eventually moving to the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall will allow more opportunities for students.
Neely said she also wants to expand education of post-graduation opportunities and drug prevention to continue increasing graduation rates.
Joshua Pauley, a full-time father and substitute teacher, said he wants Cabell County to provide the best education for students academically and socially.
Pauley said he thinks mental health is a major concern and wants to work to ensure students and staff have a positive school climate.
“It’s a matter of making schools a welcoming place to be, a place that students want to go to, and that has many different aspects,” he said. “Even if it’s a matter of making the schools look nice — are they inviting? Are they in good working order? How do the faculty and staff interact with students? It’s a multifaceted thing.”
Pauley also said drug prevention and dropout prevention should be addressed starting younger, with age-appropriate information, to keep students informed in early education.
Charles Shaw, local pastor and former city councilman, said he wants to continue with facility upgrades and hiring and retaining qualified educators to create safe and prospering environments for students.
Shaw said he is excited for the new schools set to be built and hopes to continue upgrading other schools by adding man-trap entrances and vape-detection devices to make the schools as safe as possible.
Shaw also said he wants to work to hire more professionals to continue providing quality education to students, ultimately giving students a reason to want to come to and stay in school.
“We want to make sure we’re providing a place that students want to show up, want to come to school and want to learn,” he said. “We want to be able to give them the best resources and opportunities to ensure they are engaged and successful and prepared to do whatever it is they want to do after they graduate.”
Rhonda Smalley, vice president of the Board of Education, said she wants to expand programs that keep students in the classroom, happy and fed.
Smalley said she wants to continue with the universal meals program, Healthy Grandfamilies, Communities In Schools and more because of the benefits they give to students.
Job opportunities are also important to inform students about, Smalley said, by expanding opportunities and education into middle schools.
“We start in middle school now showing students different opportunities available to students after they leave high school, and that’s only going to increase over time,” she said. “There are a variety of careers that students can already learn about and start working toward while they are in school, and we hope to add more.”
Smalley said she’s excited to see how the schools continue to expand and develop in the next few years, and she hopes, if re-elected, to continue listening to teachers and staff on how to further improve the schools.
The West Virginia primary election takes place May 10. Information on candidates in other races can be found online at www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/.