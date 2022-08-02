CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Three months after voters cast ballots in statewide and congressional contests, Ohio held a primary election for state legislative races on Tuesday, the result of legal wrangling over redistricting.
Due to the special election’s unusual date, Cathy Snider, director of the Lawrence County Board of Elections, expected a very low turnout.
“I am anticipating about 5% turnout,” Snider said Tuesday afternoon.
Snider said that this was the first special election held in August in over 30 years. Because of this, Snider believes the majority of voters were not aware of it.
Additionally, many of the races on the ballot in Lawrence County had candidates running unopposed, which Snider believes brings down turnout.
Voter turnout in primaries is normally low. In West Virginia, Cabell County had 20% turnout in its primaries in June; however, 5% is low even for primaries.
After the redistricting, the entirety of Lawrence County is in one district, which hasn’t been the case in 30 years. The 93rd District now includes all of Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties.
Randy Ray, a Chesapeake, Ohio, resident, voted at Chesapeake Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. He said he followed the redistricting issue closely, but he wasn’t particularly passionate about any one candidate running. Ray says he was surprised turnout was low and said he was just doing his civic duty by showing up to the polls.
Beverly Hart, also of Chesapeake, said she hasn’t missed an election since she was 21 and Tuesday was no exception. She wasn’t surprised by the low turnout and believes most voters were not paying attention to the redistricting issue.
Poll workers at Chesapeake Elementary said they would normally expect about 200-300 people to have voted by the afternoon of a primary election, but that only 65 had voted by midday.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.