From the Mine Wars to the Educators Strike, it is in our blood to fight for our people, no matter their race, their accent, or who their father was. Find the people who work the hardest and bear the most — that’s whose side we are on.
West Virginians may have the least, but we give the most. We are near the top, nationwide, for charitable giving, for military service, for volunteer service. We spend more time with our neighbors than any other state.
That’s the kind of family I grew up in — my dad helped start the WV Coalition for the Homeless and the Public Defender Services. My mom made our house the kind of place that always had extra people in it — foster kids, neighbors, extended family members.
My wife Sara and I chose to live in West Virginia because we wanted to raise our family in a place that cares more about who you serve than what you own. We became foster parents and chose careers in public service.
Before running for governor, I ran an anti-poverty organization that helped pass more than two dozen pieces of legislation, using old-fashioned people power: health insurance for 182,000, a raise in the minimum wage, 5+ million more school breakfasts annually. Meanwhile, we lifted-up more than 300 community projects. We helped build gardens, after-school programs and small businesses. Our organization knew that the people who are closest to a problem are the ones best suited to solve it.
That belief also forms the foundation of my campaign for governor. No outside company or billionaire politician will save us. We must save ourselves. It is time to keep our wealth here and bet on our own people — our own kids, our own workers and small businesses.
We are running the only campaign for governor that refuses money from corporate PACs; the only campaign to visit every county at least twice; the only campaign with a unionized campaign staff. We are also the only campaign that knows that one governor can’t do it alone. We spent the last year recruiting, training and supporting 92 other pro-labor, no-corporate-cash candidates to run for local office.
Together, we built our policy platform from the ground up, through 192 town halls and over 11,000 conversations with voters. Across party lines, we learned that most West Virginians want the same common sense policy changes. We are the only campaign in either party that supports a state bank, an end to election buying, universal child care, full cannabis legalization and the creation of a Corporate Crime and Political Corruption division in our state police. We are the only campaign to propose a $280+ million raise for teachers and school service personnel (in addition to fixing PEIA).
We put educators in charge of the state’s curriculum and testing standards. We have comprehensive plans on broadband access, a workers’ rights, ending discrimination and mass incarceration, rebuilding our water infrastructure and roads, and massive tax breaks for small business and family farms. You can read our proposals and how we pay for them by ending corporate welfare, at wvcantwait.com. If you like what you see, share them with a friend. If you don’t, contact me directly at stephen@wvcantwait.com and help us make them better.
This is how we win not just a governor’s race, but something closer to a people’s government — by listening to our neighbors, not corporate lobbyists and out-of-state landowners. We are winning in the latest polls and we just broke the record for most donations ever in a governor’s race, because West Virginians can’t wait for change.