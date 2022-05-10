WAYNE — The race to fill an open Wayne County Commission seat will resume in November between primary winners Republican Travis Thompson and Democrat Matt Stanley.
Longtime commissioner Kenneth Adkins announced in January he would not seek re-election and will retire at the end of his term in December.
Thompson took the lead in the GOP race early and held that lead for much of the night.
He said it being his first race as a candidate made for butterflies the whole evening.
“This is my first time taking part as a candidate in an election, so having the lead was great and exciting,” Thompson said.
Looking to November, Thompson said he intends to use the same methods used thus far in his journey.
“I set out to speak to every person in Wayne County, and I did the best I could in the amount of time that I had leading up to this election,” he said. “I intend to keep going and speak to as many as I can in the fall, share our ideas and hopefully Wayne County will continue to be behind me and shares the same path forward that I do.”
Thompson’s platform has revolved around infrastructure and farming, with the point of utilizing Wayne County’s four means of transportation.
“My biggest goal of my platform is bringing in new business to Wayne County and utilizing the ones we have,” he said. “I want to help the commission build a tax base and do that through the county’s four main means of transportation being the two rivers we have, I-64, the rail line that moves from Norfolk to Chicago and our biggest means, Tri-State Airport.”
Thompson’s opponent, Doug Reynolds, said while campaigning he has gotten to know his competitors well.
“It didn’t go the way we hoped, but throughout my time campaigning I have gotten to know both Travis and Matt well, and I think Wayne is in good hands,” said Reynolds, who is the managing partner of HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch and Wayne County News.
