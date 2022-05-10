WAYNE — Three Wayne County Board of Education incumbents were re-elected Tuesday, according to unofficial primary election results.
Dennis Ashworth, Missy Perry Hall and Johnita Jackson received the most votes.
Hall was the top vote-getter with 2,958 votes.
She was first elected to the Wayne County Board of Education in 2018 and was the top vote-getter that year, too.
Hall said she was happy to continue serving Wayne County schools and thankful for those who supported her.
“I'm absolutely ecstatic and of course humbled by all the support," she said. "I'm just excited to get back in there and keep working."
Jackson was elected to the Wayne County Board of Education in 2014.
Jackson said she feels blessed to have been re-elected to serve on the board and she will continue to work hard to serve her community.
"I want to thank all my supporters and the people that asked for signs, the people that voted for me and most of all the people that prayed for me," she said. "I'll try my best to do as good a job I can for all the kids in Wayne County."
Ashworth was elected to the Wayne County Board of Education in 2018.
Ashworth said he is proud of the work already completed by the board since he became a member.
He said he looks forward to expanding student opportunities and hopefully overseeing the construction of a new Buffalo K-8 School.
"Goals for the next term are to continue the progress that we'd had," he said. "I want to try to get our achievement scores up and provide more opportunities in CTE and agriculture and try to make the schools safer."
Bryan Thompson was holding the third seat as the first 12 precincts reported their votes, but Ashworth pulled ahead after numbers were updated from 27 of the 38 precincts.
The final vote tallies with 38 precincts reporting were: Ashworth, 2,150; Hall, 2,958; Jackson, 2,547; Howard Meddings, 1,299; and Thompson, 1,714.
Results will not be final until the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made up of the commission, reviews all provisional ballots cast.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
