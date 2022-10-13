HUNTINGTON — Three people are running for one vacant seat on the Cabell County Board of Education, and the elected candidate will serve until June 2024.
The seat was left vacant with the death of former board member Garland “Skip” Parsons in March. The board is conducting a special election at the same time as the 2022 general election to fill the seat.
Interim board member Dennis Caldwell, District 2; Huntington resident Coy Miller, District 2; and former board member Charles Shaw, District 1, are running in the special election.
The chosen candidate will serve with current board president Rhonda Smalley, District 2, and members Alyssa Bond, District 3; Mary Neely, District 1; and Joshua Pauley, District 3. No more than two members can serve from the same district at the same time.
Voters are not required to vote for candidates who reside in their district.
Caldwell, 75, has worked with Cabell County Schools for roughly 44 years between teaching, administrative positions in schools and at the Central Office, and substitute teaching after retiring.
Caldwell was also recently appointed as an interim board member until the Nov. 8 special election.
Caldwell said in order to improve student achievement, curriculum needs to be relevant to students no matter if their pathway is a university, entering the workforce or committing to a trade school after graduation.
Teachers can also improve student achievement by utilizing multiple teaching methods for their students who learn in different ways, Caldwell said, and teachers need to be trusted to know and teach their curriculum.
Maintaining professional and service personnel is also a major concern, according to Caldwell.
“Keeping and maintaining professional and service staff is a problem that we need to concentrate on,” he said. “With fewer people going into the education field and the increase of staff nearing retirement age, it is harder to fill positions. If we don’t seek a solution to this issue, it will continue to get worse with each coming year.”
Miller, 63, is a retired civil engineer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Miller said he has gained experience in leadership through multiple positions with the Corps of Engineers, including his time as the senior hydraulic engineer and senior civilian over planning, programs and project management.
Miller also served as a teen youth director for 25 years and currently serves as chairman of the Deacon Board of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ona.
Miller said even though he does not have experience in the school system, he feels his life experience would bring a new perspective to the Board of Education.
“I believe that diversity in leadership style and experience is critical to the success of any organization,” he said. “My top priority as a member of the Cabell County Board of Education would be to ensure that all students in the county have the educational opportunity to be successful in life.”
Miller said Cabell County’s graduation rates are improving, but the district should research other counties with higher graduation rates to implement more programs that incentivize students to stay in school, such as mentorship programs for at-risk students.
Miller also said the two primary safety concerns in Cabell County schools are facility security and bullying and harassment. Miller said safe entrances, security cameras and resource officers should be at all schools.
For bullying and harassment, Miller said the schools need to build positive school climates and improve communication between students, teachers and parents.
Shaw, 67, is a pastor for Real Life Christian Center and a former Cabell County Board of Education member.
Shaw has worked with organizations throughout Cabell County, including Recovery Point West Virginia, Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, United Way of the River Cities and more.
Shaw said he is running for the board to continue serving the community.
“I am running for the Board of Education, totally committed to serving our students, parents, professional and service personnel with a heart of compassion, concern, commitment and understanding each and every day I serve,” he said.
Shaw said he believes the board should take recommendations on curriculum changes or additions from administrators and the superintendent, and he is confident with choices they present and how teachers are continuously addressing strengths and deficiencies in subjects through testing.
The No. 1 priority for public education, according to Shaw, is making sure employers and higher education admissions departments understand the quality of education students receive in Cabell County schools makes them qualified for the jobs and schools they apply for after graduation.
More candidate questionnaires can be found on The Herald-Dispatch website under the “Elections” tab.