This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
The motivation of our Board of Education should be in developing our students and the quality of their education. I’m not referring only to “reading, writing and arithmetic” but in broadening their ability to think for themselves and make decisions based on their own intuition. The focus of a school system should be to prepare students to become positive contributors to society, not only to pass the SAT or other standardized programs, but to easily transition into adulthood armed with social and cognitive skills.
I currently have two children as students in the Cabell County school system and am very active with youth groups and civic organizations. I have been very satisfied with the overall spirit and intent of our educational system and have respect for the awesome tasks and responsibilities that our administrators and the educators perform. I am also impressed with the professionalism of our district’s school service support personnel.
Yet there are still concerns with several aspects of our educational programs. After talking with students, other parents, family and friends, many of whom serve as teachers and administrators, I was encouraged by them to offer my service and file to fill a position on the Cabell County Board of Education.
The most daunting task facing our board of education over the next few years is the implementation of the recommendations and planning produced by the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (CEFP) Steering Committee. These 10-year plans will need a structured business review process, with qualified assessors or board members to evaluate the implementation. It needs more than a straw poll to help determine its feasibility. Not only does it require our taxpayers’ dollars and levy fees, it will directly influence the quality of education for our students of the future.
I also believe the board must fully understand the ramifications of its decisions and actions. As mentioned before, is the school system addressing the educational needs of its students? I question whether the “system” is aligned to offer our children the tools and skills to be successful in a myriad of work environments and life situations. This “system” appears to be attuned to fit the standardization of academics and tailored for the educators and administrators. Our world will change drastically over the next 10 years, so too must our school system.
With the events surrounding the pandemic, particularly with the onslaught of on-line studies, coupled with what will prove to be a different economical workplace environment, the 10-year plan may need a re-look. The board of education is the accountable entity to oversee this change.
I can leverage my extensive management background and education to enhance the board of education team, and potentially add some common sense into the equation. I served 10 years as an Army aviation officer, I’ve owned and operated several successful business ventures, I have served on the boards of many charitable and civic organizations and currently serve as the national business continuity and emergency management director in a major communications company.
My formal education includes a master’s degree in international relations from Troy State University, a bachelor’s in business administration from Marshall University, and I am a proud graduate of Barboursville High School.