WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted "STOP THE COUNT" on Thursday as officials in key battleground states continued to tally legally cast ballots and Joe Biden moved within 17 electoral votes of being able to claim victory. Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada remain uncalled.
In Arizona, Biden's lead narrowed overnight, giving the Republican incumbent a small path to victory there. Meanwhile, Trump's lead in Georgia shrank, leaving that state in play.
While Biden's campaign has continued to express confidence, Trump's reelection campaign attempted to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan, sought a recount in Wisconsin and challenged the handling of ballots in Georgia.
Biden campaign officials, while calling for patience as final ballots are being counted, continued projecting confidence that their candidate will soon be declared the winner.
"We are absolutely confident that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said on a call with reporters, which included slides on how Democrats think they will win at least four of the most hotly contested remaining states.
"The story today is going to be a very positive story for the vice president," she said, "but also one where folks are going to need to stay patient and stay calm. The counting is happening, and it's going to take time."
Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer also accused Trump's campaign of engaging in "meritless" lawsuits meant to misinform the public and disrupt the vote count.
"This is part of a broader misinformation campaign that involves some political theater," he said, noting the Trump camp has provided no evidence of wrongdoing.
"All of this is intended to create a large cloud that, it is the hope of the Trump campaign, that nobody can see through," he said. "But it is not a very thick cloud. It's not hard to see what they're doing. We see through it. So will the courts, and so do election officials."
The Biden campaign has not altered its view on the most important states remaining: Officials say they will maintain their leads in Nevada and Arizona despite some shifts throughout the day. They view Georgia as "a true toss-up," while North Carolina is leaning toward Trump. They are optimistic that Pennsylvania or Georgia could be called today, giving them the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory.
"We're very optimistic and we don't really care which state takes us over the top," O'Malley Dillon said. "We know that it's going to take a little bit of time and we support that, and we're just going to stay calm and be patient."
Trump maintains a narrow lead over Biden in Georgia as the state continues counting roughly 55,000 ballots left statewide, according to new figures by state and county officials Thursday morning.
That outstanding vote count does not include the military and overseas ballots that are due Friday, or the provisional ballots that were cast at polling places on Election Day. Trump's lead was fewer than 15,000 votes as of Thursday morning.
Democratic-leaning Chatham County, where Savannah is located, had the biggest outstanding ballot count, at 17,157.
In Georgia's most populous county, Fulton, election workers at the State Farm Arena furiously counted the county's 2,500 remaining mail ballots - the final stretch in one of the nation's most closely watched jurisdictions. That figure includes military and overseas ballots received so far, county officials said. Fulton County also had about 3,500 provisional ballots that need to be tabulated starting Friday, said county elections official Nicholas Northern, a more laborious process that requires each to be reviewed by human screeners.
The heavily Democratic Fulton County is critical for Biden's chances at becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1992 - and if enough votes break for him, it would be a significant boost in his path to 270.
The tightening margin in Georgia may lead to a recount request. If the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% of the certified results, a candidate can request a recount. There is no automatic recount in the state, and a candidate must request a recount within two business days after the certification, which is scheduled to take place by Nov. 20.
Absentee ballot counting wrapped up late Wednesday night in DeKalb County, which includes part of heavily Democratic Atlanta. County officials had about 3,500 military and overseas ballots left to count, and a "few" provisional ballots, said county spokesperson Andrew Cauthen. Georgia data showed 83.08 percent of DeKalb votes were for Biden.
Trump's campaign on Thursday secured the right to watch votes being counted in Pennsylvania from six feet away.
A state appeals court reversed a lower court's rejection of a request from the Trump campaign to be given closer access to the counting process.
Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ordered that all candidates and their representatives "be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."
In a 59-page brief filed earlier Thursday morning, the Trump campaign complained that officials in Philadelphia had prevented observers from getting close enough to officials processing ballots. It argued that this was "casting a cloud over the ballots processed and the integrity of the vote."
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party had opposed the Trump campaign's appeal, arguing that the state legislature had placed limits on observers, apparently to avoid time-consuming challenges.
The decision is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the vote count. Observers are not permitted to challenge the validity of ballots. The Trump campaign said in its brief that it was not trying to change this, and "simply wants the right to observe."
But observers are likely to watch keenly for any potential irregularities to report back to the campaign. The Trump team has already joined Republican lawsuits seeking to halt the count of a small number of mail ballots whose voters were given the opportunity to correct errors.