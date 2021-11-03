IRONTON — Craig Harvey got more votes than any other candidate for Ironton City Council and will serve as mayor pro tem next year, according to unofficial totals in Tuesday’s general election from the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners.
Harvey collected 1,076 votes and was one of four members elected to Ironton City Council. Chris Perry, with 997 votes; Nate Kline, with 920 votes; and former Mayor Bob Cleary, with 734 votes, all were elected to four-year seats on council.
Yvonne DeKay Sinnott finished with 625 votes and Julie Diane Pate had 459 votes in the race for four seats on Ironton City Council.
Jonathan Buchanan, Pamela Legg and John Mayes were elected to three seats on Proctorville Village Council. A fourth seat on council will be filled later.
Brad Adkins, Marlene Arthur and Mary Cogan all had more than 400 votes and were elected to seats on South Point Village Council. David Classing, a former council member, received 55 write-in votes and could fill the last seat up for election.
Lisa Blake, Drew Griffin, Jacob Wells and Nathan Ittig were unopposed and thus elected to seats on Chesapeake Village Council. Ittig, however, was named earlier as Chesapeake mayor. That seat will be filled later by council members.
Kimberly McKnight, Frederick Phillip Roush, Andy Holmes and Gregory Massie were the leading vote-getters for four-year seats on Coal Grove Village Council. McKnight had 303 votes, Roush had 222, Holmes had 201 and Massie had 192. Jay Sherman finished with 130 votes, while Bill Moore and David Bush also ran in that race.
David Hopper and Timothy M. Dickens were elected to two seats on Hanging Rock Village Council. Two other seats are vacant and will be filled at a later date.
E. Denise Breen, Jason A. Chapman, Alexandria Swiger and Meredith Hope Johnson received more votes than other candidates for Athalia Village Council. Johnson finished fourth for four seats with 35 votes, while Gary A. Simpson had 32 votes, Roger D. Camp had 28 and Eric Webb had 10.
Phil Carpenter, Ray Malone and Carla Salyer were unopposed and elected to four-year terms for the county Educational Service Center.
Bobby Hamlin and Ron Saunders were elected to two seats on the Chesapeake Board of Education. Jimmie T. Harmon finished third in that race.
Debra G. Drummond, Brady R. Harrison and Jamie Murphy were unopposed and thus elected to four-year seats on the Dawson-Bryant Board of Education.
Martin Appleton, Jeff Bennett and Gary Sowards were unopposed and were elected to four-year seats on the Fairland Board of Education.
Kevin Hacker and Rae Ann Witt were elected to two seats on the Ironton school board. Ralph Huff finished third in that race.
Phillip Bailey and Dennis Hankins were elected to two seats on the Rock Hill Board of Education. Bailey had 898 votes, while Hankins had 683. Keith Harper finished with 663 votes, while Kimberly Prince Clark had 439.
Tifanie Arbogast and John Parker were elected to two seats on the South Point Board of Education. Austin Johnson finished third in that race.
Josh Saunders, Uriah Cade and Derek L. Wilson were elected to three seats on the Symmes Valley Board of Education. Wilson finished third with 481 votes. Steven D. Brown had 415 votes, while Tammie L. Myers had 306 votes.
George Gabriel Patterson and Brian Pancake were elected as Aid Township trustees.
Tim Blagg and Ronnie Cox were elected as Decatur Township trustees.
Rickey Cox and Sadie Sparks were elected as Elizabeth Township trustees. Kelly Bamer was elected as Elizabeth Township fiscal officer.
Mike Finley and Mike Jones were elected as Fayette Township trustees.
Bob Blankenship and Forrest E. Kerns Jr. were elected as Hamilton Township trustees.
Brent Dickess and Larry Pernestti were elected as Lawrence Township trustees.
Steven S. Colegrove and Jeff Estep were elected as Mason Township trustees.
Barry Blankenship and George Derek Rowe were elected as Perry Township trustees.
Mark Bailey and Brian Pinkerman were elected as Rome Township trustees.
Ronald Hatfield and Sammy Mitchell were elected as Symmes Township trustees.
Jason Forbush and Cole Webb were elected as Union Township trustees.
Randall E. Wise and Tony Sites were elected as Upper Township trustees.
Mike Freeman and Jerry Kelly were elected as Washington Township trustees. Douglas R. Dickens was elected to a two-year unexpired term as Washington Township trustee.
Norman R. Humphrey II and Robert E. Burcham were elected as Windsor Township trustees.
Election results are to be finalized later this month.