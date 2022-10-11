The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — There’s still time for West Virginia residents to check their voter registration status ahead of next month’s general election. The deadline to either register to vote or update registration is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

There were 1,149,466 people registered to vote at the end of September, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website. Officials said they are hoping to see that number grow before the deadline.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

