CHARLESTON — The last day to register to vote or update voter registration in West Virginia's Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Eligible citizens can now register to vote online anytime at GoVoteWV.com – an official website for the WVSOS office. Registered voters are also encouraged to check their voter registration at the same website to ensure their address and other information are correct and to confirm eligibility to vote. Eligible citizens may also contact their county clerk's office to register by using an approved voter registration application.
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, there are currently 1,256,339 registered voters in West Virginia.
In-person early voting in West Virginia begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.