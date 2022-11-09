HUNTINGTON — As polls closed across the Tri-State on Tuesday, unofficial voter turnout numbers were reported.
According to unofficial results from Election Night, voter turnout in Cabell County was 40.41%. Across all 68 precincts, including absentee ballots received and early voting numbers, more than 22,400 ballots were cast in the general election.
For perspective, Cabell County has 55,641 registered voters. The 2020 U.S. Census recorded the county’s population as 94,350 residents.
In the 2020 general election, which included a presidential race on the ballot, Cabell County’s turnout was 63.33%. During the last midterm election in 2018, the county’s turnout was 53.87%. In midterm elections in 2014 and 2010, turnout was 41.1% and 43.7%, respectively. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office reported with unofficial results statewide that voter turnout across the Mountain State was 42.63%.
The latest general election’s unofficial results show a red sweep in Cabell County. The only Democrat to win a partisan race at the local level ran unopposed, incumbent Circuit Clerk Mike Woelfel.
Republicans gained seats on the Cabell County Commission, with Liza Caldwell defeating Commission President Jim Morgan for a full term and John Mandt Jr. winning an unexpired term over former commissioner and current Huntington City Councilman at-Large Bob Bailey. Republican Scott Caserta defeated incumbent Democrat Phyllis Smith in the Cabell County Clerk race.
As polls were closing Tuesday night, Supervisor of Voters’ Registration for Cabell County Samantha McCollins said the County Clerk’s Office did not have complaints on Election Day. The office did receive some calls with questions about redistricting or finding a polling location.
“I don't think we've had really any complaints or anything … The voter turnout has been really good,” she said.
Smith said 30-some poll workers quit ahead of Election Day. McCollins said in that case, election officials staff polling locations “with what you can,” adding that most precincts had three to five poll workers.
According to unofficial results in other West Virginia counties, Wayne reported a voter turnout of 40.42%, Lincoln had 42.80%, Mason’s was 41.07% and Putnam’s turnout was 43.58%.
West Virginia’s canvass begins Monday, Nov. 14. Then, each county's Board of Canvassers will meet to review materials and results before certifying them.
Ohio voters’ ballots included statewide races, a U.S. Senate seat and several U.S. House of Representative seats. The state’s unofficial voter turnout was 51.05%. In Gallia County, the turnout was 48.32%. Lawrence County’s was 40.90%.
While casting Kentucky ballots, voters decided local elections, state amendments and representatives of the commonwealth. As of Wednesday morning, some counties were still reporting unofficial results.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a statement that he was proud Kentucky voters “resisted falsehoods about our election process and voted in historic numbers — a huge vote of confidence in our system.” Adams said in a Tuesday tweet that he anticipated hitting or surpassing 50% voter turnout.
Pretty sure we're going to hit or surpass 50% turnout.
“Despite the utilization of three days of early voting, lines were long today in some of our counties,” Adams said. “As we look to further election reform, expanding access should focus on expanding the number of voting locations rather than the number of voting days. As in 2020, 2021 and 2022, I will work in good faith with both Republicans and Democrats in the 2023 legislative session to further improve elections in Kentucky.”
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
