HUNTINGTON — Early voting for the 2022 general election began Wednesday across West Virginia.
The early voting period lasts 10 days, with Saturday, Nov. 5, being the last day to vote in person before the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Every county courthouse or its annex in all 55 counties serves as early voting locations, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release.
Early voting takes place during the same hours the county’s courthouse is open, Warner said. On Saturdays, early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Cabell County, voters can cast their ballot early at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, 750th 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington; Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton; and the Marshall University Student Center, 1680 5th Ave., Room 2W22.
