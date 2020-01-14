HUNTINGTON — Monday was the first day to file for political office in West Virginia, including for positions within Cabell County government.
In Cabell County, 10 people have filed paperwork with the Cabell County Clerk’s Office to run for office as of Monday afternoon, nine of whom are incumbent candidates hoping to hold on to their seats
Incumbent Irv Johnson, a Republican, has filed for re-election as Cabell County assessor. Johnson was first elected to the position in 2012.
Incumbent Skip Parsons, of Barboursville, has filed for re-election for the Cabell County Board of Education’s District 4. Parsons was first elected in 2008.
Billy Wayne Bailey, a Democrat, of Culloden, has filed to run for Cabell County Commission.
Incumbent Chuck Zerkle, a Democrat, has filed for re-election as Cabell County sheriff. Zerkle was first elected in 2016.
Incumbent Sean “Corky” Hammers, a Democrat, has filed for re-election as Cabell County prosecuting attorney. Hammers was first elected in 2014.
Incumbent Chris Sperry, of Barboursville, has filed for relection for Cabell County magistrate Division 1. Sperry was appointed to the seat in 2019 after the retirement of magistrate Johnny McCallister.
Incumbent Danne J. Vance, of Ona, has filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 3. Vance was first elected 2008.
Incumbent Dan Ferguson, of Huntington, has filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 5. Ferguson was first elected in 2016.
Incumbent Michael “Mike” McCarthy, has filed for election for Cabell County magistrate Division 6. McCarthy was appointed to the position in 2018 following the retirement of longtime magistrate Darrell Black.
Incumbent Dan Goheen, of Huntington, has filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 7. Goheen was first elected in 2010.
Here are some other statewide filings from Monday:
U.S. SENATOR
Richard Ojeda of Holden (D)
Paula Jean Swearengin of Sophia (D)
U.S. CONGRESS DISTRICT 3
Russell Siegel of Lewisburg (R)
WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg (R)
Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg (R)
Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport (R)
WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond (D)
Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin (D)
WEST VIRGINIA COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Dave Miller of Tunnelton (D)
WEST VIRGINIA SECRETARY OF STATE
Natalie Tennant (D)
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 1 SEAT
Richard Neely of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 2 SEAT
Joanna Tabit of Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT — DIVISION 3 SEAT
John A. Hutchison of Beckley.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 4 (Jackson, Mason, parts of Putnam and Roane)
Amy Nichole Grady of Leon (R)
District 6 (Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne)
Chandler Swope (R)
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Rupie Phillips of Lorado (R)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 13 (parts of Jackson, Mason and Putnam) — 2 seats
Robert Austin Marchal of Letart (R)
District 14 (parts of Mason and Putnam) — 1 seat
Brian Scott of Milton (R)
Johnnie Wamsley II of Point Pleasant (R)
District 16 (parts of Cabell and Lincoln) — 3 seats
John Mandt Jr. of Huntington (R)
District 17 (parts of Cabell and Wayne) — 2 seats
Matthew Rohrbach of Huntington (R)
District 38 (parts of Kanawha and Putnam) — 1 seat
Nick Withrow of Nitro (D)
Jan. 25 is the final day of the filing period, but candidates can mail in their filings and have them accepted after the deadline, as long as they are postmarked no later than Jan. 25.
