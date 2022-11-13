CHARLESTON — The Democratic dams that largely held back the red wave of Republican victories throughout the country Tuesday couldn’t part the political red sea in West Virginia, where the GOP further strengthened its supermajorities in the statehouse and the state’s congressional delegation.
The unofficial results of Tuesday’s election show a 30-4 margin of Republicans to Democrats in the state Senate and an 88-12 margin of GOP delegates to Democrats. But voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have given the Legislature more power over tax, judicial and education policies. Voters also shot down an amendment that would have allowed churches to incorporate.
Republican legislative leaders speculated last week the four questions might have been too much for voters, especially in the face of rhetoric around Amendment 2, against which Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, campaigned.
There’s nothing confusing about how voters responded to the amendments and their local legislative races, said Marybeth Beller, an associate professor of political science at Marshall University. Voters weren’t ready for the Legislature to gain greater control over local budgets and local emergency medical services, public schools, libraries and police departments.
“I would suggest voters really don’t want to be insecure when it comes to those services they rely on a daily basis,” Beller said. “All of the delegate and Senate races were district level, and the amendments were state level. It is possible to have a different district-level influence, but to have those add up differently to a state-level policy.”
Amendment 2 would have allowed the Legislature to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles. Amendment 1 would have blocked state courts, including the Supreme Court, from intervening in impeachment proceedings in the Legislature.
Amendment 4 would have given the Legislature final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies.
State Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle, a Wheeling lawyer, said the GOP made Amendment 2 part of its platform after Justice called for repealing the machinery and other business inventory taxes in his State of the State addresses in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Justice flipped on the issue this year, touring the state to campaign against Amendment 2 while Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supported it. Justice favors eliminating state income taxes instead.
“It’s a principle that Republicans and conservatives hold — lower taxes,” McArdle said. “I think they’re all on the same page. They just have different ways of going about it.”
Beller said voters understood the questions well enough, saying she “wouldn’t necessarily be condescending toward the voters” by saying they were confused by the questions.
Beller said people still trust both local officials and legislators in their districts.
Justice tapped into West Virginians’ collective caution in response to directives from the statehouse and touted the message that the amendments were a political power grab from Charleston, said Robert Rupp, a retired political science professor from West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“West Virginians may be voting Republican now, but we’ve basically always been a moderate state,” Rupp said. “We don’t like change, and we particularly don’t like change when we have a healthy distrust of Charleston.”
2024 lookahead
That caution and distrust exist in West Virginia regardless of which political party is in charge, Rupp said.
West Virginia is a two-party state on paper, but voters tend to buy all-in with one party at a time, which bodes well for Republicans in the near future, Rupp said.
“West Virginia has become a one-party state, and this election was confirming of that change,” Rupp said. “I always say that West Virginia has two parties, but they’ve never been very competitive. One has always been dominant, and the other one is not. In this case, the Republicans took control of West Virginia’s Legislature, and they’re just adding to it.”
Beller said she didn’t anticipate major gains for West Virginia Democrats in 2024 but expected state party leaders would have an easier time recruiting people to run for office.
During this election cycle, when 100 House seats and 17 Senate seats were up for re-election, Democrats failed to produce candidates in 24 House and five Senate races.
State GOP leaders’ sights for 2024 are set beyond the statehouse.
“For 2024, it is going to be our goal to fill the slate from the courthouse to the White House,” McArdle said.
West Virginia Republicans are ready to “go hard” to claim Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, is the state’s other U.S. senator after winning election in 2020 to a second six-year term.
“Whether Senator Manchin chooses to run or not, I don’t know,” McArdle said. “If he chooses not to run, obviously it will be an open seat. If he chooses to run, we are going to work extremely hard to win that seat. We have a very deep bench as far as people who are qualified to run for that seat.”
To that end, state Democratic Party leaders are working to build a bench of Democratic candidates to seek public office in West Virginia.
In August, members of the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee voted for a changing of the guard with a new leadership team that Beller described as “energetic.”
Party members elected Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, as party chairman, ousting longtime leader Belinda Biafore; Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, as first vice chairwoman; and Beckley attorney Sam Brown Petsonk as second vice chairman. Petsonk lost a 2020 bid for state attorney general to Republican incumbent Patrick Morrisey.
“They have new energy,” Beller said. “I think they’re going to pick up a few seats certainly in 2024 as they regroup and reorganize. In two years, we shouldn’t expect a blue wave by any stretch in this state, but I do expect the Democratic Party to be stronger and more organized in two years and have better success in recruiting candidates.”
Last week, Pushkin said state party leaders were glad to get the election behind them and get to work recruiting more people to run.
“A lot of this, especially when you get down-ballot, has to do with just the brand,” Pushkin said. “We have a lot of work to do to improve the brand of the Democratic Party. However, they had four constitutional amendments that the Republicans put on the ballot, and they all were rejected by the voters, which tells me there’s still some healthy skepticism about the Republicans’ policies.”
Contrasting with the rebuilding period for the state Democrats, Beller said, the state Republican Party was a well-oiled and well-funded machine with a largely consistent message.
“For some time now the Republican Party, with the exception of Amendment 2, has had a very unified message,” Beller said. “That is discussing conservative social and economic values. Having a unified message really resonates with voters who are not political 24/7. It also helps voters feel good when they’re casting a ballot that they feel is going to be a winning ticket.”
McArdle said the West Virginia GOP election strategy was grassroots-driven with strong leadership at the county level not only to recruit as many candidates as possible but also to help provide the resources needed to get across the campaign finish line.
“The grassroots organization from the counties on up is very organized,” McArdle said.
Success in 2024 will have little to do with parties, Rupp said.
“What voters want most of all is trust and authenticity,” Rupp said. “Those two qualities lean toward moderation. The danger that can happen to Republicans in West Virginia is too much government overreach. That was the game-changer in the past for some Democrats. They overreached. They miscalculated where the majority of voters were, which was taking a more moderate stance.”