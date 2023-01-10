CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner on Tuesday announced that he will run for governor in 2024.
Warner, who first mentioned running in November, made his intentions official during a 4:30 p.m. news conference near the West Virginia Veterans Memorial at the State Capitol Complex.
Warner is the second person to formally announce candidacy. Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced intent to seek the Governor’s Mansion back in November.
State Auditor John McCuskey, who is also a Republican, indicated in November he may run for governor, but has not made an official announcement. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also indicated he may run in 2024 but has not named an office. Huntington businessman Chris Miller filed pre-candidacy papers with intent to raise funds for a gubernatorial campaign in late 2021.
In a speech interspersed with Bon Jovi lyrics, Warner touted his military background and Charleston roots. He also touched on sentiments that align closely with his Republican values.
“This is a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia. It is time to call-out the radical, woke, dangerous and ridiculous policies of the ‘progressive’ administration in Washington, D.C.,” Warner said. “I abhor wokeism, I will not tolerate the disrespect of law enforcement, and I will fight against the absolute silliness of D.C. Here in West Virginia, we know what a woman is, and we don’t want boys playing on girls’ teams! Once again, I quote Bon Jovi, ‘There’s only one place they call me one of their own, there’s only one place left I want to go.”
According to GQ Magazine, Jon Bon Jovi is a Democrat who has publicly supported and toured with many Democratic politicians.
More than 150 Warner supporters attended the event, according to a news release issued in conjunction with the announcement.
“Other family members here today come from as close as Charleston and Parkersburg to as far away as North Carolina, Missouri, and Utah. Numerous friends have come from all around the state, and others have traveled across state lines,” Warner said.
A sixth-generation West Virginian, Warner is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served 23 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel.
“Military experience has taught me that leadership is not inherited and it isn’t bought. Leadership is earned by being on the front lines, facing challenges, making tough decisions, and producing positive results. Decades of service have also instilled in me an appreciation for organizational structures, a skilled chain of command, the importance of staffing issues, and the need to build strong, competent teams,” he said.
Warner is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the West Virginia University College of Law. He was first elected secretary of state in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020.
“For six years as Secretary of State we have produced the leanest, most productive, and most customer-oriented office in state government, thereby bringing national attention to West Virginia and our successes,” Warner said. “I am proud that by working with our 55 county clerks we have cleaned voter rolls, developed secure military voting, implemented the nation’s first 4-agency Business One Stop, led the nation with GIS election mapping, and generated other West Virginia first-in-the-nation successes.”
During the announcement, Warner was accompanied by his wife of 40 years, Delegate Debbie Law Warner, R-Monongalia, who was recently elected.
“Debbie and I stand ready with you to build West Virginia’s future, a future where jobs are plentiful, businesses are thriving, children are receiving the best education possible, and Mountaineers from all over the world can return home with good-paying jobs,” Warner said.
The Warners are the parents of four children — two sons and two daughters who all are currently or have been officers in the U.S. military.