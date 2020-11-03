WAYNE — Republican Derrick Evans started election night out on top garnering the most absentee and early voting numbers and rode the lead all the way to a win in Tuesday night’s primary election.
Evans received 8,170 unofficial votes while Democrat Ric Griffith took the second opening with 5,486.
Evans, who was elected after his second attempt to claim a spot in the House, is the first Republican candidate to represent Wayne County since 1922.
“It’s great to see that Wayne County is pro-God, pro-life, pro-guns,” Evans said. “When the numbers started coming in, we were cautiously optimistic. We had performed some math and we were right where we wanted to be with absentee and early voting — actually a little better.”
Evans said once 10 or so precincts reported, he started to feel good about a victory.
“That’s when it really started to look good,” he said. “I would first and foremost like to thank God. Also for my wonderful family and friends who have stood behind me and helped me to get here.”
Evans ran his campaign mostly on social issues, with pro-life and religion being at the front of the priority list.
The fact that he has a restraining order due to a conflict at a West Virginia Planned Parenthood facility did not sway voters, with the large lead pointing to a majority of Wayne County voters who share his social viewpoints.
“I’m going to go home and celebrate with my wife and kids and watch the national polls hoping for a Trump win,” he said.
Griffith, a well-known public figure, took the second seat with 1,300 more votes than Republican Jason Stephens, who received 4,164. Democrat David Thompson received 4,093.
Being a business owner, Griffith ran much of his campaign on the need for broadband development in the state as well as commitment to finding and developing resources to help those battling with substance abuse, support for teachers and the education system and reversing right to work and prevailing wage.
“It is my hope that those in this election chosen to serve will lay down any partisan rancor, and will instead embrace our goodness and common goals, working to move West Virginia toward a brighter future,” he said in a guest column.