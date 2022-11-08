The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — Voters in Wayne County showed continued support for the school district by voting in favor of the Board of Education excess levy that has been in place since 1950.

Though the beginning of the night had the “for” and “against” totals close, support for the levy pulled ahead a little over halfway through, giving it an unofficial win of 5,052 to 3,700 after Tuesday’s general election concluded.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you