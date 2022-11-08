WAYNE — Voters in Wayne County showed continued support for the school district by voting in favor of the Board of Education excess levy that has been in place since 1950.
Though the beginning of the night had the “for” and “against” totals close, support for the levy pulled ahead a little over halfway through, giving it an unofficial win of 5,052 to 3,700 after Tuesday’s general election concluded.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said the board and the district were pleased with the win.
“We are very pleased the excess levy passed and want to thank the community for supporting the school system,” he said. “The support will allow the board to continue facility upgrades across the district and will have a positive impact on students and employees.”
Wayne County Commissioner Robert Thompson, who is also a Wayne County educator, said the numbers were concerning at first, but he was relieved to see the county support schools in the end.
“This is nothing new,” he said. “We have had this levy since 1950 and, over 70 years, (it is) incredibly important for our school system.”
He said he is thrilled voters continued to support and pass the levy, as well as voting against Amendment 2, which would have also affected local school funding.
The Board of Canvassers will review election results Monday, and the state will certify them shortly after to lock in the passing of the levy.
The continuing excess levy provides funds to Wayne County Schools, Wayne County libraries and the West Virginia University Extension Service. It is up for renewal every five years and does not raise taxes, as Wayne County is already paying the amount and has for several years.
