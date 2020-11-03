WAYNE — Multiple levies in Wayne County will continue to receive tax payer support after the 2020 General Election Tuesday night.
The three levies on the ballot were all passed with a majority of votes with the fire levy receiving 11,211 votes; health department receiving 10,858 and library receiving 10,138.
Wayne County Commissioner Kenneth Adkins said he is pleased to see the levies garner support from voters.
“Each one of those levies provides an important service to our county and the residents that live here,” he said.
The Wayne County library levy would provide approximately half of the funding for three libraries located in Wayne County — Ceredo Kenova Memorial Library, Wayne Public Library and Fort Gay Public Library.
According to Director Mark Eslinger, the county levy decides how much West Virginia state funds are allocated to libraries in Wayne County. The monies are provided to the library on a monthly basis.
The library levy has passed every year it’s been on the ballot since 1990.
The Wayne County Heath Department levy provides funding for general operation of the facility.
The funds are vital for the department to remain open covering needed items for the facility.
The monies are provided to the department on a monthly basis.
The Wayne County fire levy works to provide funding for fire departments located in Wayne County — Ceredo, Kenova, Lavalette, Wayne, East Lynn, Prichard, Fort Gay and Dunlow.
Though money is dispersed differently on this levy, the money is used to purchase equipment or different items needed at the departments.
The fire levy is distributed to the Wayne County Commission and then if a department needs something the commission either signs a check or reimburses the department for the money.