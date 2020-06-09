WAYNE — After a late start to vote tallying, early voting and absentee ballot numbers for Wayne County began to trickle in just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Wayne County commissioners confirmed to The Herald-Dispatch that vote tallying got off to a late start at the courthouse as officials were forced to wait on a tech support person to arrive from the company that supplied the voting machines before any ballots could be counted.
“He was delayed coming over here after he was initially called. I don’t know what the problem was,” Commission President Robert Pasley said.
When votes were counted and results released, JoAnn Hurley led the Wayne County Board of Education race with 4,491 votes. Hurley is guaranteed her seat on the board.
No more than two members from the same district may serve at the same time. One sitting member of the board currently represents the Union district, meaning Andy Trautwein and Bryan Thompson (both Union) could not both be elected to fill the open seats, securing Hurley’s re-election. Representation from each district is not required on the five-member, nonpartisan body elected by county voters.
Hurley has served on the board for 12 years and said those dozen years have been some of the most rewarding in her nearly four-decade career in the Wayne County School System. She spent 37 years as a principal and teacher in Wayne and five years as a principal in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
In the race behind her, incumbent Trautwein received 4,066 votes, coming in ahead of Thompson, who received 3,599 votes.
All results are unofficial until outstanding absentee ballots are received and the canvass is completed.