HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will sponsor a “Meet the Candidates” forum on at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington, behind the site of the former Camden Road United Bank.

The forum is limited to candidates for Huntington City Council at large and candidates for Huntington City Council, District 1.

Those who have responded to the written invitation will be placed on the agenda and given five minutes each to speak.

Desserts, coffee, and soft drinks will be served.

The meeting is open to the public.

