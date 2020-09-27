HUNTINGTON — Two candidates for mayor in Huntington have goals for the city, hoping to see it become more prosperous in the coming years, but with different pathways planned to get there.
Steve Williams, 64, of Huntington, is seeking a third term as mayor. He has a political science bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and a master’s degree from West Virginia University in public administration. He also served as a Huntington city councilman from 2009-12 and in the House of Delegates from 1987-94. He was Huntington’s city manager in 1984-85 and its economic development director from 1981-84.
Scott Caserta, 56, of Huntington, attended Marshall University and has spent 25 years as an employee of Special Metals. He also served as a Huntington city councilman for 12 years under three administrations, and was elected chairman in 2007 and 2015.
Williams has been mayor of Huntington since 2013 and said he began the journey with a clear vision. He said he is proud of how far the community has come, with crime rates dropping and revitalization projects occurring in the city’s neighborhoods. He wants to defend that vision over the next four years.
Caserta, on the other hand, said he believes the residents and businesses in Huntington deserve more transparency and a cleaner, safer city than what’s been provided by Williams. He said he wants to get back to the basics and provide services equivalent to the taxes and fees people in the city pay.
Jobs in Huntington
Huntington, like all cities, faces unique problems, but Williams said many of those could be addressed through more jobs.
Williams said he wants the chance to continue redeveloping areas like Highlawn, Fairfield and the West End to help expand opportunities for Huntington’s current residents and those looking for work elsewhere.
In Highlawn, Williams cited the redevelopment of the former ACF Industries property along 3rd Avenue, where environmental testing is underway to determine how the land will be developed. So far, he said the property has fewer contaminants and is cleaner than expected when it was purchased.
The adjacent parking lot is “clean as a whistle,” Williams said, and a baseball stadium for Marshall University is in the works of being developed there.
“That’s a real opportunity for us right here, because of the university right next door,” Williams said. “It’s also going to help us in one other respect: This is going to create jobs. It’s going to be an investment in the community, and because of the investment in this area, we’re going to be able to further address issues we’ve had.”
The Fairfield community and property along Hal Greer Boulevard is also undergoing projects to help strengthen the workforce and community, Williams said, as well as the West End.
Williams said he would like to see growth in the areas that complement and build upon what the city already has, like entrepreneurship opportunities and research facilities, among others.
In the next five to seven years, he said, Huntington will see more development than it’s seen in the past century.
In contrast, Caserta said he would like to see shovels moving as soon as possible to get Huntington’s people back to work.
He said while he supports the idea of building a baseball field in the city to bring in jobs and revenue, there are other options to be explored that could result in a quicker turnaround.
“We’ve got a lot of plans, but we don’t have anybody turning the shovel,” Caserta said. “I’m all for a ballfield. I think that possibly they could have looked at some other locations. Rotary Park at the top of that hill, we’ve got a landfill — there are other options.
“I also am aware that there is a lot of contaminants in the ground at ACF, so you’re diving into a pool and you don’t know what’s in the bottom of it.”
Caserta suggested working with government agencies to bring another manufacturing company into the former ACF Industries.
The city contracts with the West Virginia Paving company for its street paving, and the Huntington Water Quality Board contracts a company for its street sweeping, and Caserta suggested the possibility of purchasing the equipment for the city and using its current workforce for the jobs.
“Let’s hire our own people and put food on our own tables,” he said. “We need to put our families and residents to work, and a passion of mine is I want to stop contracting out anything and everything that our people can do.”
Caserta said he believes the money is there to make the investment in such equipment and to increase the Public Works department.
Drug crisis and police
One of the big issues Caserta said he hopes to tackle if elected mayor is to address the problem of transient and homeless individuals in Huntington, mainly caused by the opioid crisis, he said.
“My heart goes out to them, and I know there are all kinds of theories on how they came to Huntington, but I don’t care how they came to Huntington. We’ve got to deal with the issue that they are here,” he said.
Caserta said he wants to form a plan to bring people from “street to success,” offering them rehabilitation services, therapy or skills training.
If those individuals do not take the opportunity, he said, they may wind up in jail.
For Williams, continuing to address and “own” the city’s drug problem will be high priority if elected for another term.
A year into Williams’ tenure as mayor in 2014, he established the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy after millions of pills had already been dropped into the area.
“We don’t run away from a problem; we hit it head-on,” he said. “We didn’t start this fight, but we sure as hell are going to finish it. We’re fighting this thing.”
The city has been recognized for its focus on rehabilitation and its efforts to combat the crisis, and has since developed the Huntington Quick Response Team in 2017 to help reduce overdoses.
Williams said in addition to facing the opioid crisis in the city, appropriately budgeting for the police force has helped crime decrease steadily each year since 2017.
“It’s no accident that since 2017, where everything was blowing up, that our crime data has continued to go down, and when you look year after year, every category is down,” Williams said.
He cited the creation of the police department’s Violent Crime Task Force, along with the leadership of former police chief and current City Manager Hank Dial, as reasons for the city’s success in lowering crime.
The budget for the police department has also grown by well over $2 million since 2017, with 108 police officers budgeted for, he said.
Williams said the department is about 17 officers shy of that number, but it will soon be rolling out new recruiting techniques to help with the shortage of qualified candidates.
However, Caserta said that Huntington residents still do not feel safe in some areas and that the police department needs staffed with more officers.
“There should really be a number, maybe 118, but if we need more, then I’ll say we need enough officers to get the job done,” he said. “The city seems like it has always been hiring for the police department. They test a lot, but in the last eight years, what have we been doing?”
Caserta said the police force is not respected in the city, and higher morale could help bring in those new recruits.
“Let’s get the police officers on the streets,” he said. “Let’s show them the pride and dignity that they deserve.”
Other projects
Like other areas in the state, many people in Huntington still do not have access to reliable internet, and Williams said he will continue the push for broadband in a third term, something he says could make Huntington competitive with any city in the country.
Williams said the city’s infrastructure is also a focus, and projects are already underway to resolve current issues like flooding.
Recently, the Huntington Sanitary Board began three initiatives totaling about $4.5 million to reduce street flooding along 3rd and 5th avenues in Highlawn as well as flooding in the 8th and 10th street underpasses.
In addition, Williams said he will continue to work to spruce up the city’s housing stock by eliminating taxes for new builders as well as those looking to rehab an existing home, all in an effort to attract new residents to the area and address the city’s dwindling population issues.
“If we’re going to be inviting people to live here, we’ve got to lift up the housing stock in the community,” he said. “Part of the fight is properties have been allowed to decline over the years, but we’ve got to stop it right now.”
Caserta said he would like residents to feel the services provided to them in the city are equivalent to the fees they’ve been paying.
He said he believes Williams’ administration has raised fees and taxes at historic rates, but residents don’t see a change in their services.
“I will address that right off the bat,” Caserta said. “People are trusting us with their money. If you’re paying a fee to fill a pothole, that pothole is going to get filled.”
He also said the increase of sober living homes in the area should be addressed, especially since he believes some residents are concerned with those facilities being placed in residential areas.
“My concern is the safety of the residents that live around these sober living homes because the residents were there first,” he said. “Are the sober living homes zoned correctly? Are they moving into a neighborhood that is zoned residential only for single-family homes, because if they are and the city doesn’t know about it, that’s probably my biggest complaint.”
Caserta said more businesses and corporations would be inclined to set up shop in Huntington if these problems were addressed and the streets were cleaned up.
Williams ran as an unopposed Democrat in June’s primary election.
Caserta won the Republican nomination against candidates Andy Battista, Steven J. Davis, Kenny Bolen and Steven Ray Simmons.
The general election is Nov. 3.