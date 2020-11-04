HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was elected to an unprecedented third term in office Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
With all precincts reporting, the Democrat incumbent mayor tallied 8,575 votes to Republican challenger Scott Caserta’s 5,535, based on the number of votes counted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williams, 64, of Huntington, made an appearance at the Cabell County Courthouse late Tuesday night to thank Huntington voters.
“While there’s much we’ve accomplished, there is still much to be done,” he said. “I’m profoundly grateful to the voters of Huntington for giving me the chance to finish what we started eight years ago. I want to say a special word of thanks to my wife, Mary. Without her, I could not have done any of this. She’s my best friend, my most trusted adviser and my biggest cheerleader. I can’t imagine doing this without her in my corner.”
Caserta, 56, of Huntington, also thanked his supporters.
“We ran a very positive, clean race,” he said. “I could not be more proud of my supporters and the folks that helped out with the campaign.”
Caserta said he respected the outcome of the election.
“Huntington’s choice has been made,” he said. “I wish the mayor well and I wish Huntington well. My prayers will be with both.”
Williams said he will continue to focus on the city’s finances, crime and the coronavirus pandemic in his third term.
“My top concern is focusing on the pandemic and saving the lives of our residents,” he said. “This pandemic is putting everything that we are doing at risk. We can’t afford to let the disruption of the pandemic create long-term harm on what we have been able to build here. We will be talking to congressional representatives about additional relief for our businesses, as well as relief for state and local governments.”
Williams said before he was elected mayor in 2012, Huntington was laying off workers and having trouble paying its bills.
“Businesses were closing down and crime was on the rise,” he said. “Through hard work and creative thinking, we’ve been able to put our financial house in order and put our city back on the right track. We’ve fully funded employee pension plans, given our dedicated first responders a 24% pay raise, balanced the budget and cut taxes to encourage new investment, and Huntington is on the move again.”
Williams will officially begin his third term Jan. 1, 2021.
“I am ready to get back to work starting tomorrow,” he said. “I’m proud of my team at City Hall and of the residents of Huntington for working together to help make sure Huntington is always a place we’re proud to call home.”