HUNTINGTON — With all 68 precincts reporting, two Republicans appear to be joining the Cabell County Commission. 

According to unofficial results from Tuesday's general election, Republican Liza Caldwell received 11,556 votes over incumbent Democrat Jim Morgan's 9,926 for a full six-year term. Republican John Mandt Jr. appears to be the one elected to serve the remainder of the late Nancy Cartmill’s term after receiving 10,880 votes to Democrat Bob Bailey's 10,640.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

