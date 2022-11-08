HUNTINGTON — With all 68 precincts reporting, two Republicans appear to be joining the Cabell County Commission.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday's general election, Republican Liza Caldwell received 11,556 votes over incumbent Democrat Jim Morgan's 9,926 for a full six-year term. Republican John Mandt Jr. appears to be the one elected to serve the remainder of the late Nancy Cartmill’s term after receiving 10,880 votes to Democrat Bob Bailey's 10,640.
Caldwell, a 66-year-old Republican from Huntington, is president of Williamson Mining and Manufacturing. For 30 years, she has worked on renovation projects in downtown Huntington. She has served on the Huntington Municipal Development Authority and the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority.
Caldwell previously said she sought the seat after her retirement to finish some tasks in the community. She said with her election, she would represent constituents’ needs to other government groups, such as the state Legislature or city councils.
She said Tuesday night that she is ready to get back to work, adding that she is grateful for the support she received throughout her campaign and that she enjoyed the process.
"I'm going to be for the whole county," she said.
Her opponent, Morgan, is an 84-year–old Democrat who is the current commission president.
Morgan said at the end of the night that he felt both he and Caldwell ran a good race. He noted that a "red sweep" of Republican candidates were elected to local offices. He said he plans to work with incoming officials if they have any questions for him.
"Since it will really be a new whole commission for all purposes, I hope they continue to have the best interests of the county at hand," he said.
Mandt, 59, the owner of Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, will serve the remainder of Cartmill’s term after her death earlier this year. The term expires at the end of 2026. He is from Huntington.
His term as a member of the House of Delegates ends at the end of this year. Mandt previously told The Herald-Dispatch that while he has not served on the commission before, he plans to bring his experience from running his business and other political offices he has held. He explained that management involves looking at what works and what does not and learning from decisions made.
Mandt said Tuesday night that he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He thanked Cabell County for its support.
"The people know me and know my family and how hard I work, and I have got a really good track record my last four years serving as a delegate," he said. "I'm just excited that I'm coming back to the county."
His opponent, Bailey, is an 82-year-old Democrat who currently serves as an at-large member of the Huntington City Council. Mandt thanked Bailey for his years of public service, adding that he felt both of them ran a clean race.
Bailey thanked those who supported him in the election.
"I fought the good fight. I finished the race," he said. "But one thing about it — I kept the faith. I never lost that."
Caldwell and Mandt will join Republican County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya, making all three members of the same political party.
Cabell County's canvassing process begins Monday, Nov. 14.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.