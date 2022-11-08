HUNTINGTON — Democrat Mike Woelfel won the race for West Virginia’s 5th Senate District for an opportunity to once again serve southern Cabell County and northern Wayne County.
With all precincts reporting, Woelfel, of Huntington, had 53.92% of the vote, or 13,437 votes, compared to Republican challenger Melissa Clark, 31, of Huntington, who received 46.07% of the vote, or 11,482 votes.
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until Monday, Nov. 14, when the Board of Canvassers canvasses the votes.
Woelfel has served in the Senate since 2014.
"I am very appreciative of the voters and that they had confidence in me. … I just try to walk across the aisle and do my homework, and I think that worked for me," Woelfel said. "I'll be going back to Charleston and continue to work hard for my community."
He received a history degree at Marshall University and a law degree at West Virginia University.
“This community has been very good to me and my family. I believe my experience, education and skill sets enable me to be an effective advocate for Wayne and Cabell counties. Each day of the 60-day legislative session, I strive to read and understand policy, use my common sense and be an independent thinker,” Woelfel told The Herald-Dispatch. “My goal is to improve the future of the people of our communities.”
Woelfel has said he would support a statewide referendum on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He said he made a floor speech stating his belief that West Virginians should vote to address the issue.
To ensure a drug-free, well-educated work force, Woelfel said public education funding in West Virginia needs to be improved.
