The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221209 electionday 23.jpg
Buy Now

West Virginia Senate 5 candidate Mike Woelfel checks out Election Day results at the Cabell County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Democrat Mike Woelfel won the race for West Virginia’s 5th Senate District for an opportunity to once again serve southern Cabell County and northern Wayne County.

With all precincts reporting, Woelfel, of Huntington, had 53.92% of the vote, or 13,437 votes, compared to Republican challenger Melissa Clark, 31, of Huntington, who received 46.07% of the vote, or 11,482 votes. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you