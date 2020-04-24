This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
As a native West Virginian, I love and believe in our state.
Since I announced my candidacy for governor last year, thousands of loyal West Virginians have told me they believe our state has untapped potential. They are distressed, however, to see our young people leave home to work and live in neighboring states.
More than 37,000 state residents left West Virginia during the three years the current gubernatorial administration has been in place. The departure of hard-working West Virginians is tearing apart families and communities. We must end this sad exodus. That is why I am running for governor.
We cannot wait for our part-time incumbent governor to do his job. I am a conservative Republican who immediately will provide the full-time leadership we desperately need. We do not have to wait. We can and must encourage the creation of jobs and give our children and grandchildren a chance to stay and work in West Virginia.
Some may doubt that government can quickly make changes that will lead to a stronger economy, but President Trump proved decisive leadership makes a difference. We can encourage economic growth if we develop a plan and act with purpose.
I wholeheartedly support our Republican-led Legislature, which continues to make our state more appealing to job-creating investors. I applaud its policy changes, tax reform and elimination of overzealous government regulations. As governor, I shall join the Legislature in working to make West Virginia the best place in the nation to do business.
West Virginians must have access to quality education that prepares them for bright futures as parents, citizens and employees. We are working hard to teach our students, and I believe we can do more. Strong education is essential to our families and their futures.
We must address our quality of life. My comprehensive Drug Crisis Action Plan, released last year, recognizes the damage the drug scourge is doing to individuals, families, communities, the workforce and critical institutions. My plan involves law enforcement, treatment and prevention. Strong leadership is critical.
We must improve our infrastructure, especially our neglected highways, deficient broadband networks and inadequate water service and wastewater treatment. Communities must have those strong assets to succeed in a competitive world. As a professional engineer, I know how to build our infrastructure in an efficient manner.
I appreciate the values of our people, and I am prepared to champion our shared beliefs every day:
- I am pro-life.
- I support our right to bear arms.
- I oppose government intrusion in our lives and businesses.
- I oppose any city in the state becoming a sanctuary for illegal aliens.
West Virginia is a wonderful place, and we all want it to be the best it can be. Fortunately, we do not have to wait decades to see results. Instead, we can follow President Trump’s example and show that good people and strong leadership, working together, can deliver a prosperous future.