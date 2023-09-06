The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

steve williams
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams speaks at the 85th annual United Mine Workers Labor Day Celebration at the John Slack Memorial Park in Racine on Monday.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made a strategic choice by publicly announcing his gubernatorial candidacy Monday against the backdrop of a United Mine Workers Labor Day celebration at John Slack Memorial Park in Boone County.

In an interview Tuesday, Williams said his decision to declare at the labor union event underscores a desire to address issues that directly affect the lives of West Virginians. Williams had previously said he was considering a campaign.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

