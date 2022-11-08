HUNTINGTON — Republican incumbent Evan Worrell defeated Democrat Karen Nance in the race for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 23rd District with all precincts reporting. The 23rd District covers southern Cabell County.
With 68 of 68 precincts reporting, Worrell received 2,745 votes, or 69.37%, to Nance’s 1,210 votes, or 30.58%, in unofficial results.
Worrell, a Republican from Barboursville currently representing the 18th District and serving as assistant majority whip, says he ran a simple campaign platform of people over politics.
“I look at this like a job performance review for me, and it appears I received a pretty good review,” Worrell said.
Worrell said he would like to see some type of tax reform in his new term.
“The state has strong revenues, and it only makes sense that we give some of that money back to the people of West Virginia,” he said.
Worrell thanked his supporters, friends and family.
“We work hard to run a campaign, and I was impressed at the number of people that reached out to me about the amendments on the ballot and the issues,” he said. “Voters were really informed about the issues in this election, and that’s a big deal.”
Nance, a Democrat from Barboursville who ran on economic development and equality issues, thanked her supporters.
“I appreciate all the help from my supporters and those who voted for me,” Nance said. “I planned to do some good things if I was elected, but I will still be doing good things for the community, which I have been doing most of my adult life.”
Tuesday’s results are unofficial until the Board of Canvassers returns the votes, which begins Monday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
