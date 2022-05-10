HUNTINGTON — Candidates running for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 23rd District in the Cabell County area were narrowed down to two during Tuesday’s primary election.
With 63 of 68 precincts reporting as of press time Tuesday, it appears Republican incumbent Evan Worrell will face Democrat Karen Nance in the Nov. 8 general election. At press time, Worrell had received 682 votes compared to opponent Jodi Biller’s 424 votes. On the Democratic side, Nance received 362 votes and her opponent Paul David Ross received 186 votes.
The 23rd District covers southern Cabell County.
Worrell, a Republican from Barboursville currently representing the 18th District and serving as assistant majority whip, was opposed in the Republican primary by Biller, of Ona.
On election night, Worrell said he stayed busy by picking up his campaign signs.
“I think it is looking pretty good. I think it’s nice to see the community I represent and live in go out and vote,” he said. “I’m really thankful to have all the messages, phone calls and Facebook messages from people who have never voted in primaries before (who said they came out for me).”
In his campaign, Worrell said he worked hard during his four years in office to go after high prescription drug costs and expand health care access. He said he wants to continue to work on improving telehealth access in rural communities by building broadband infrastructure. He also wants to develop the West Virginia workforce to give youth a reason to stay in the state.
Biller, a nurse practitioner, said she was running to protect family values, constitutional freedoms, strengthen health care and education and drive economic growth for jobs.
In the Democratic primary, Ross, of Salt Rock, faced Nance, of Barboursville.
Nance said she was pleased with the outcome.
“I’m happy. I know it’s going to be a lot of work, but I’m up for it,” she said. “We need to go back to making things about the people of West Virginia. That’s why I wanted to run.”
Nance said the Legislature has not focused on issues that actually affect West Virginia. She has said if she was elected, she would make her decisions following the text of the U.S. Bill of Rights, noting the freedoms of press and speech, including the right to protest.
Ross ran on a campaign focused on the promise of the return of a prevailing wage and increased benefits for workers.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
EARLY VOTING: April 27-May 7
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 10
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
