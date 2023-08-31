The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Election.jpg

Four candidates seeking the Republican nomination for West Virginia governor in 2024 appeared on stage together for the first time Thursday at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Described as the leading GOP contenders based on the most recent polling data, Kanawha County Delegate Moore Capito, auto dealer Chris Miller, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner participated in a forum hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The event was held in conjunction with the chamber’s annual business summit.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you