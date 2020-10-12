Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — The first and likely only West Virginia gubernatorial debate will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be a one-hour debate between Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango, who currently serves as a Kanawha County Commissioner. WV MetroNews host Hoppy Kercheval will moderate the debate, and it will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

The debate will be carried live locally on WQCW-TV and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. MetroNews, WCHS and WOWK will also stream the event online, according to the association.

