CHARLESTON — Not yet at the halfway point of his first term as West Virginia’s state treasurer, Riley Moore is running for Congress.
Moore, a Republican, announced Monday he is running to represent the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives in the 2024 general election cycle.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., who announced last week that he is running for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Moore, 42, of Harpers Ferry, was elected to a four-year term as treasurer in 2020 after previously serving one two-year term in the House of Delegates from 2016 to 2018. He lost his reelection bid to Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, in 2018 before defeating six-term incumbent Democrat John Perdue in the 2020 treasurer race.
Moore announced his candidacy at the Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry, declaring himself a proven fighter of “woke capitalism” and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.
Since he was elected in treasurer in 2020, Moore has been an outspoken ESG critic. ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
Moore pushed for a measure passed by the West Virginia Legislature that allows the state treasurer to restrict banking contracts with financial institutions that divest from fossil fuel energy companies.
Senate Bill 262 allowed the treasurer to refuse to enter into or remain in banking contracts with financial institutions that take any action “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with a company” because the company engages in fossil fuel-based energy activity.
Moore argued the legislation is needed to send a message to financial institutions that the state doesn’t wish to do business with companies that divest from coal and other fossil fuel companies.
Critics of SB 262 said it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions and may be unconstitutional.
Moore is a nephew of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of former three-term West Virginia Gov. Arch Moore, who also served four years in the House of Representatives serving the state’s old 1st Congressional District.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Color bars are links that go to the candidate's profile page. At this time, we are sending questionnaires only to candidates in contested races. Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.
EARLY VOTING: Oct. 26-Nov. 5
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 8
CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.