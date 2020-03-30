HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Alyssa Bond
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/Abondfortheboard2020/
HOME CITY: Huntington
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Cabell Midland Class of 1999; Marshall University and SMMC School of Radiology Class of 2003.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Stay-at-Home Mom
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Radiologic Technologist at SMMC.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Volunteer with Children’s Choir at River Cities Community Church, Certified Public School Volunteer, and Vice President of the Cabell Midland LSIC.
ENDORSEMENTS: WVSSPA
FAMILY: husband, David Bond; children, Jennie, Paul, Eden, Ivy, and Silas Bond; parents, David (Toby) and Tammie Glover; grandmother, Arbutus Glover.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I will diligently labor to make improvements in Cabell County by working toward lowering the student-to-teacher ratio and maintaining our small community schools. Keeping our children safe, well fed, and expertly educated is my top priority. I want to make Cabell County Schools the place everyone wants to learn and work.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
As a board member one is responsible for many aspects concerning students/employees - always placing students first and having transparent hiring/firing policies when it comes to employees. One must be a good steward of funds and maintaining a budget. A board member needs to represent the community by listening to the LSIC, PTO, parents and community members.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
The key to addressing the dropout issue is early intervention. Teachers and counselors need to be given the time to work together and offer help to at-risk students, be it through counseling to find the source of the problems or to give guidance with tutoring options.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
To encourage involvement, we need to have a wider range of options; most parents want to be involved but work during possible volunteer times. The Board needs to listen to the LSIC, PTO, and parents in our community. We should also live-stream board meetings so they are more accessible, and make the financial reports/agendas public friendly not bureaucrat friendly.
4. How would you increase the rigor of curriculum to benefit students?
I want to work toward expanding the dual-credit, applicable life-skills, and CCCTC courses available. This will give our students not only a well-rounded education, but one that is tailored to their needs and goals. We need to expose our students to worldwide careers and opportunities. More exposure to careers is greatly needed if we want our students to prosper.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Achievement is something that is personal to each student. It’s an accomplishment of a goal that’s been worked toward. We start by not forcing our own standards of achievement on them and start listening to their goals. Then we help by guiding their path toward that study. When a student is making measurable progress toward their goal, they have achieved.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I think for students to understand the damage of drug use they must see the results of these choices. It would be beneficial to bring in individuals that have suffered from drug abuse in their past but have changed their ways, as well as experts to discuss what happens to one’s body and mind because of drug use.
7. Do you think schools should do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc?
Yes. If a student has a gift in mechanics, then he/she needs to receive the education required to obtain that career. That is what it’s all about; no matter what a student wants to do they need the appropriate education. The attitude that students who do not attend a four-year college program are unsuccessful needs to stop!
8. How would you access the condition of Cabell County’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
The current facilities have needs and I consider them in fair condition. Many of our schools do not have safe entry points and aren’t ADA compliant. Safety is a top priority and I want each school to receive these needed upgrades. The elementary schools especially have needs simply based on their age compared to our middle and high schools.