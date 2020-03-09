HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: Garland "Skip" Parsons
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
AGE: 80
EDUCATION: High School+ 120 college equivalent hours.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Cabell County Board of Education member
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Cabell County Board of Education Maintenance Coordinator (48 years)
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Elks, NAACP, FFA, DWC
FAMILY: wife, Martha; children, Olivia Means, John, Bruce, Jamie; stepchildren, Suzie King and Laura Beckner.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: To see that each child receives a quality education in a clean and safe environment with free nutritious meals no matter what their socioeconomic class.
1. What should your role as a member of the Board of Education?
To hire quality teachers, approve hiring of staff and see that the Superintendent carries out the will of the Board of Education. Oversee accounts payable to guarantee assurance of financial accountability. Make decisions regarding updating schools as needed and availability of moneys or if more feasible to build a new school.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Since instituting Universal Free Meals and hiring Social Workers and Counselors the dropout rate has decreased and by maintaining and supplementing these paths, I hope to see continuous decrease in the dropout rate.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
Small groups to have direct communication with parents and more evening options to better meet parent's needs.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
More collaboration with Marshall University on curriculum upgrades needed, so students don't need remedial studies prior to entering college. Collaborate with industry and business in the community regarding their needs for technologies.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
After school tutoring daily with qualified teachers with more recognition for achievement.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Have motivational speakers like doctors to show what happens with drug use, and to present videos that show results of drug abuse and addiction. Continue student drug court. Start a group of students with advisor to help students help each other. This would also be good for smoking, vaping and alcohol.
7. Do you think schools do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc.?
Yes. Students need to be prepared for life in general to prevent our homeless rate from increasing. Students need to write in cursive, balance checkbooks, and other classes that were eliminated in the past. Students need to be successful on their own independently. Cooking and sewing wouldn't hurt but will help.
8. How would you access the condition of Cabell County's school facilities?
Good. Most school buildings are less than 10 years old. The remaining schools need to be reviewed for feasibility to renovate or explore other options such as, building a new neighborhood school. Some of the schools are over-crowded and options need to be explored. Some schools still need mantraps for safety of students and staff.