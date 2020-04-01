HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: H.D. "Butch" Day
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 70
EDUCATION: Bachelor's Degree Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Semi-retired, owner of The Framemaker
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 5 years WV Counselor/Therapist WV Division on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse/formerly WV Dept. of Mental Health. Foreman construction-Albuquerque, NM, Co-owner Huntington business-Gallery Two/The Framemakers for 18 years. Current owner The Framemaker.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Coached 9 years Greater Htgn Parks and Rec. Hockey League. Member of Expression Church of Huntington.
FAMILY: son, Jonathan
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I've been inclined to get involved with education for sometime in order to implement policies of a return to basics in our education system, such as reading, writing, math, American History and Civics (Am. Govt). College preparation is needful for those students so inclined. However, Vocational/technical training is a need for so many of our students who do not wish to pursue college degrees.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
To oversee the education process for Cabell County by aiding and encouraging the administration of our Superintendent, his staff, our teachers, their aids, & our service personnel to do their utmost to prepare our students for a new and competitive world in which they will soon find themselves.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Start with serious encouragement from an early age about the importance of a good education in today's world. Treating students as individuals is vitally important as compared to the collective approach foisted upon so many. There is a great need for our students to learn self-reliance. Teachers should have the freedom to teach to the individual needs of their students.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
I found PTO was a viable asset when I was raising my son. Communication with parents should be concise and consistent to insure students do not fall through the cracks in the system. Because of hectic lifestyles, I believe making consultations with teachers and counselors as flexible as possible to facilitate both teachers' and parents' busy schedules.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
High expectation has traditionally been a hallmark of American education. Realistically, our students cannot rise above the levels we set for them. There is a need for a broad range of curriculum improvement beyond the fundamentals (listed above) like financial skills such as opening and managing a checking account) , home economics/boys' chef, and physical education.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
I'd encourage our kids to turn back to the Bible and its precepts with open and free discourse in self-structured groups like Fellowship of Christian Athletes or after school Bible study groups. The 1st Amendment says that "Congress shall make no law...or PROHIBIT THE FREE EXERCISE thereof." Actually the separation of church and state appears nowhere in our Constitution.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Open communication with them at home and school in a non-critical manner is vitally important to instill trust in them. Form organizations and activities geared to expose drug abuse for the potential problems it will bring. Encourage peer pressure which could steer fellow students away from the insidious trap drug abuse presents.
7. Do you think schools should do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc.?
Absolutely. While many students aspire to pursue a college/professional degree, there are many whose aptitudes lean toward mechanical or technical pursuits. Personally, I have a degree from Marshall in Psychology, Sociology and have developed a keen interest in government and history. However, I've spent over 30 years in business as a professional custom picture framer.
8. How would you assess the condition of Cabell County’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
We have excellent facilities here in Cabell County. However, there is always room for improvement and as some of our schools age, there will eventually be a need for renovation or replacement. Currently, a few of our schools have a definite need for an upgrade or construction of new athletic facilities. Our upcoming bond levy is a definite need for Cabell County Schools to progress.