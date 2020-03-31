HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Tom Turman
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: 1995-1997 Troy State University, Master of Arts and Sciences, International Relations; 1985-1989 Marshall University, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management, Distinguished Military Graduate/Battalion Commander (ROTC Scholarship), Varsity Baseball (Scholarship).
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: 2010 – Present: Frontier Communications – Director of Business Continuity and Emergency Management; 2005 – Present: Big Ike LLC – (Real estate) Operating Member.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 1997-2010 Verizon Communications, Manager – Carrier Services; 2004-2007 Ownership Group (WV Power- Baseball); 2003-2007 Ownership Group – Fiesta Bravo Inc.; 1997-2001 WV Army National Guard, Aviation, Major; 1989-1997 Regular Army Aviation, Captain.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Barboursville Lion’s Club – Board of Directors - (Present); Barboursville LEO Club – Advisor (2014 – Present); President, Ridgeview Homeowners Association (Present); Boy Scout Executive Board – Finance Chairman (2016); Committee President – Troop 62 Boy Scouts of America (2016); President – Barboursville Buddy Basketball (2013-2014); Marshall University Foundation – “Insider” Committee Member (2008 – 2012); Board of Trustees – Marshall University, Big Green Scholarship Foundation (2003-2007); Board of Directors, Tri-State Ronald McDonald Charities (2002-2008); President, Marshall University Baseball Dugout Club (2001-2007); Army Aviation Association of America (1990 – 1997).
FAMILY: wife, Patty; children, William and Olivia
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My 2 children are current students in the Cabell County school system, and I am also very active with youth groups and civic organizations within Cabell county. Although I am satisfied with our educational system, it is apparent that there are concerns with several aspects of our educational program. It was through discussion with the youth as well as other parents, family and friends, that I was encouraged to volunteer my service to fill a position on the Cabell County Board of Education.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Supervisor and co-manager of the Cabell county school's affairs, personnel, and properties.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
I would seek to understand why students choose to dropout. Based on that information, I would consult with experts to understand how to meet the student’s educational desires and needs. It may very well be different from what the current curriculum offers.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
Ensure that there is an avenue beyond the current “call the school” solution. Establish an anonymous hotline number for the Board members to respond to, where ideas, comments, concerns or solutions to problems could be vetted by Board of Education members, by district, by school.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
My sense of “rigor” for our students would be to go back to some basics. For example, how can “honor students” not know the fundamentals of keeping a checkbook, addressing a letter, sewing on a button, or prepare food. High scores on tests like the SAT is not a precursor for our students becoming a contributing member of society.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Achievement is relative to the individual. Standardizing the term doesn’t help. A large portion of those individuals who are considered successful today would not have attained “achievement” status in today’s educational programs. I think that we need to go beyond the class ranking and find what our individual students need to make their dreams a reality. Then offer them resources.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Spending more classroom time and campaigns on drug prevention. Its time that we start to shun and shame this behavior. We either stop this scourge during its youth, or we are encouraging a lifetime of its usage, however long that may be.
7. Do you think schools should do more to prepare students to succeed in community college and apprenticeships, etc.?
Absolutely! There is more opportunity for those who have both academics and technical skills than a college graduate with a BBA. The transition from high school to a 2-year degree or apprenticeship is a key that could unlock doors and significantly change the trajectory of our students and our community.
8. How would you access the condition of Cabell County’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Fiscal considerations and plans being reviewed such as school maintenance and consolidation is at a critical juncture for the county. These plans need structured business review processes with qualified Board members to evaluate the implementation. As we’ve learned during this COVID outbreak, on-line learning can positively contribute to education and be an answer to absenteeism, dropout rates and student achievement.