NAME: Charles D. Shaw
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 1
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 67
EDUCATION: Associate Degree.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Pastor.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Mine foreman, welder.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Recovery Point Wv, Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, Region 2 Workforce Wv, United Way of The River Cities, Fairfield Community Development Corporation, Faith Coordinator of Quick Response Team (QRT), Commissioner Huntington Housing Authority.
FAMILY: wife, Sharon; daughter and two sons.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a running for the Board of Education, totally committed to serving our students, parents, professional and service personnel with a heart of compassion, concern commitment and understanding each and every day I serve.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Further the successful education of all students with a continue increase in our graduation rates. Hiring and retention of the most qualified educators and service personnel. Continue to modernize and provide top quality facilities in our county.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
This issue must be addressed in a multifaceted way including social, therapeutic and academically. These critical assessments should give us directive and guidance for each student and help place them on a path of success. We have a first class Career Technical Center, opportunities for military training as well as university preparation.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
This communication is most importance for all involved. Our parents are currently able to meet during special times of parent teacher conferences, which may not always work with some parents with challenging work schedules. Our educators will accommodate personal appointments to foster these communications for the good of each other and success of our students.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
As a member of the Board of Education I would receive curriculum recommendations from the administrators and Superintendant and make decisions based on the information presented. I have confidence that we are in a good position with our curriculum in the hands of our administration and superintendent.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
The testing results and Iready system gives us the most current assessment of our students, their strengths and deficiencies. Our principals and teachers with this information are addressing issues revealed in a professional manner. This is one reason we must as a board fill every vacancy with properly certified personnel.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
We must continue or educate our students on the devastation of misuse of drugs. This should include the scientific affect of drugs on brain and physical body.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
A High School Diploma must tell our employers, our universities, our military and our graduates that I have attained a level of certification (CTC) reading, math, science, technology, that makes me competent for the position or school of higher learning that I’m applying for.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
I would give the county schools a B minus. That being said I believe we are aggressively addressing our deficiencies wit an aggressive plan of new school building facilities and renovations over the next ten years.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
I believe your question apply describes the issue as a draining effect. I do not have the answer to this problem but I do believe we must properly and fully fund our public schools.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Continue equipping the remaining schools with mantrap doors. Continue training drills for active shooter.
11. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate Cabell County Schools would respond to the loss of revenue?
Some research says, $346 million that pay for public schools, police, firefighters, EMTs, buses and libraries could be cut. School lunches, pay/benefits of professional and service personnel must be protected. Federal grants may provide additional funding. Working with the Superintendant, accountant and administration to resolve this crisis would be critical if this occurred.