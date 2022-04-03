We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Mary Neely
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 1
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: President, Board of Education (13 Years. 4 Year Board President).
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Huntington City Clerk (22 Years); Huntington City Council (12 Years); WV Ethics Commission (9 Years); Cabell County Planning Commission (2 Years); Tri-State Transit Authority (8 Years); KYOVA Interstate Planning Commision (10 Years); City of Huntington Foundation (2 Years).
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: St. Joseph Catholic Church.
FAMILY: husband, Conrad Neely III; two children; three grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a concerned citizen dedicated to pursuing 21st century educational standards. In my work I strive for levels of excellence and a challenging curriculum for all students, as well as improving the work environment for faculty and staff members.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Hire and evaluate the performance of the superintendent. Approve hiring and discipline of district employees based upon recommendations of the superintendent. Approve district budget and make recommendations to the superintendent for improved district outcome.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Innovate approaches to support students' social, educational and physical well being.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Parental contact and initiatives encouraging involvement. (Caring adults)
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Comprehensive student empowerment planning.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Empower teaching by providing high quality professional development. Provide essential resources for classrooms and ensure teachers and schools are well supported with the tools to be successful.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Comprehensive preventive education.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Student achievement. Improved graduation rates.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s schools? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Renovations to Nichols, Hite Saunders, district high schools and a new Career & Technical Center.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Continue to provide and expand the outstanding public school program opportunities that are available to the students enrolled in public schools.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Reduce class size, monitor COVID impact and access to school.