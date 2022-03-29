We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Samantha “Sami” Adkins
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 1
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: WWW.Samiforboe.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 40
EDUCATION: Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Masters Degree.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Huntington Internal Medicine Group, Nurse Practitioner in Internal Medicine.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Previous Nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
FAMILY: husband, Matt Adkins; children, Jonah, Gavin and Mia Adkins.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
To be a leader that is able to work with a group, listen to all sides and keep an open mind. I will also use reliable resources to implement improvements to better, and enhance our students educational experience.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
As a board member, I believe that it is our responsibility to analyze the data, looking for trends to help identify students with the highest risk of drop out. This would allow updates or replacements of policies to ensure retention as well as success of students by providing appropriate curriculum to meet their needs.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Education is a team effort between students, parents and teachers. The teams needs should be individually considered with each situation due to different ways of learning and comprehension of students and their advocates. The Board of Education should ensure that a variety of reasonable and easily accessible options are available for consideration.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Policies should be developed to allow educators to be fluid and adaptable to their students needs while maintaining a measure of excellence.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
The goal of the Board of Education to improve student achievement is to develop policies and curriculum that promote a learning environment that allows each student their best chance at achieving their version of success.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
As a healthcare provider I have witnessed the devastation that substance use disorder can cause an individual and a community. Schools are a prime opportunity to provide programs to discuss prevention, and help students identify a problem and options for recovery assistance. Students should be empowered to discuss any fears or issues regarding drug use without fear of judgement or rejection.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
To provide every child the individualized tools to become their version of successful, as well as productive members of our community.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s schools? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Touring facilities, and listening to maintenance staff as well as other staff, the BOE would be able to prioritize the needs of each facility and adjust the budget accordingly. I believe one of the most pressing issues is upgrading the high speed internet in our schools to meet technology needs.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
Competition for funds and students of public schools vs private, home schooling, and charter schools will always be present. Our goal should be to remain competitive in offering excellent, innovative and relevant opportunities for learning. Another top priority, for me as a member of the BOE is to ensure our schools are safe, inclusive and nurturing environments.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Sadly, there are many avenues for safety to be disrupted and providing a safe environment to learn and grow should be top priority. Working with administrators, faculty, parents and students, we must review, improve or replace our policies and procedures to address the current and future safety need of our children and staff.