We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Bradley Dunkle
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: B.A., Marshall University, 2009; J.D., University of Cincinnati, 2015.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Attorney at Dunkle Law PLLC and Judge Advocate with United States Army Reserve.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Social Studies Teacher at Lincoln County High School (2009-2012); Attorney at Farrell, White & Legg (2016-2018); Law Clerk to Honorable Judge Joseph Reeder (2018-2020); Attorney at Calwell Luce diTrapano (2020-2021).
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Southeast Huntington Lion’s Club.
FAMILY: wife, Amanda Dunkle; daughter, Charlotte Dunkle.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My goal is to make Cabell County schools the best in the state. I believe with strong leadership this goal is possible. After graduating from Marshall, I taught social studies at Lincoln County High School. I know the challenges facing teachers and students. After teaching, I attended law school in Cincinnati, but made the decision to return home. As an attorney, I’ve represented professionals and business owners, as well as injured individuals and those facing criminal charges. I’ve seen all aspects of our society and recognize the issues our community faces. I hope to foster positive change in our community.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Board members should help guide schools into the future. A big part of that task is assuring students are being prepared for society. Board members should work with the community to assure that students are gaining skills and knowledge that will help them be innovative and productive members of society.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
When I was teaching, I hated seeing students gathering signatures on dropout paperwork. Most students faced family, financial, or discipline difficulties. Usually, these issues could be resolved. Faculty must be empowered to assure that students’ needs are met and have access to resources to help meet the students’ needs. The best way to prevent dropouts is early intervention.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
The COVID-19 pandemic taught everyone a lot about modernization. Two years ago, by necessity, schools relied on parents and guardians to help implement curriculum more than ever before. We need to take the lessons learned from this time and continue to expand on the methods and modes of communications utilized. We should be working to give parents and teachers multiple modes of communication.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
The State of West Virginia provides the curriculum standards for all county boards of education. However, teachers should be empowered through the county board and their administration to be creative in their instruction methods.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
The only way to improve student achievement is to improve student engagement. Students must want to perform well. During the pandemic, our expectations for student performance became lax. We need to reinstall expectations. At the same time, we need to explore flexibility in instruction and the school days. We can increase student achievement through by promoting individualized education plans.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
For too long, our substance abuse curriculum has centered on variations of “just say no.” Obviously, this approach has not worked for our community. Our students need to learn that substance abuse is preventable by abstaining from use, but they should also learn about the negative effects of drug use.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Student welfare. Whether it be in the immediate or the future, the focus and priority must be assuring students are well cared for. In the immediate, we have to assure they are given the best resources to thrive. At the same time, we need to prepare students for their future.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Cabell County has a mix of new and old facilities. Whether the building is brand new or starting to age, we need to make sure that adequate funds are provided to assure the building is properly maintained.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
To the extent that this is currently an issue, we need to assess why parents are interested in enrolling their children in schools outside the Cabell County School system. These alternative schooling options are a symptom of problems in our public education system. If we focus on making the public schools the best option, these alternative schools disappear.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
The biggest threats to our schools come from outside the schools. Some of these issues must be addressed through hiring and retention. For example, we need to work with local law enforcement to maintain resource officers in the schools to combat drugs and certain threats involving domestic relations. Our schools must be a safe space.