NAME: Dennis M. Caldwell
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 75
EDUCATION: BA in Elementary Education from Marshall; MA in Educational Administration from Marshall 45+ hours beyond Masters.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Appointed member of the Cabell County Board of Education.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired from Cabell County Board of Education after 44 years as Teacher, Principal, and Administrative Assistant over Elementary Schools in 2013.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: East End Kiwanis
FAMILY: wife, Viki Miller Caldwell; children, Todd Caldwell and Shannon Leggett; grandchildren, Tyler Caldwell, Ally Caldwell, Haley Rayburn, Hannah Rayburn.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: For 44 years, I was involved in Cabell County as a Teacher, Elementary Principal, and Administrative Assistant over Elementary Schools. Even after retiring, I substituted as a teacher and principal. Because of my extensive experience at various levels, I feel that I can contribute much to the Board of Education. I have had considerable training on policy and procedures, evaluations, curriculum, finance, and school law. I firmly believe that the curriculum should be taught by highly qualified teachers with a child-centered philosophy. We should not allow any student to fail.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
My role will be to use my experience as a teacher, principal, and central office administrator to work together with my fellow members to build a quality foundation for future students as they progress through the school system and enter the work force. I will use sound judgement and common sense to evaluate the curriculum that provides this foundation.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
The curriculum must be more relevant. It is essential to embrace the philosophy that “no student be allowed to fail.” When they fail, we fail. All students should be taken where they are academically when they enter school to as far as they can go, whether that path is toward college or a job in the technical field.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Parents are made aware of issues of concern and informational matters via phone, email, and news media. However, there is a need for more personal contact. Parent volunteers are essential in all schools. We must have a countywide effort to encourage parents to volunteer on all levels. PTO/PTA, Open Houses, Parent Teacher conferences, student/teacher workshops lead to better communication.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
If standards are increased, they must be relevant to the students. Standards should not be “dumbed down” but delivered in a meaningful and pertinent way. If students can relate to subject matter and it is taught in a way that the student can comprehend it, then understanding can be accomplished and it can benefit the students.
5.What would you do to improve student achievement?
Teachers must have knowledge of the standards. They drive the curriculum, so teachers must be sure they cover all information. Different ways to deliver a particular standard must be used. Differentiated ways to teach are necessary as all students learn in different ways. Teachers don’t teach the test, but they do teach the subject matter in a variety of ways.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Schools do an adequate job in teaching about preventing drug use, but I feel that it should be incorporated in all health and science classes in all grades starting at PreK. We cannot forget that alcohol and cigarettes are drugs and they should be presented as such. Counselors and social workers are good resources to utilize in handling this problem.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Keeping and maintaining professional and service staff is a problem that we need to concentrate on. With fewer people going into the education field and the increase of staff nearing retirement age, it is harder to fill positions. If we don’t seek a solution to this issue, it will continue to get worse with each coming year.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
The facilities are in good condition. All schools are newly built or in the planning stages for a new facility. The only suggestion I have is to build a third high school. This would eliminate the large number of students in each of the existing two schools and allow for more personal interactions between the staff and students.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home- schooling?
We as a board should encourage the central office to inform the public of the benefits of a public school with all its expanded educational programs, technological advantages, opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities, and the advantage of having highly qualified teachers. You meet people from different cultures and diverse backgrounds that gives one the awareness of the real world.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Cabell County has been proactive in their approach to safety in all schools. Not all buildings have a secure entrance called a mantrap, but they are planned for all. There is a need for resource officers in each school to deescalate situations that occur with students within the building. Better cameras would provide a clearer picture of daily activities.
11. If Amendment 2 were to pass, how do you anticipate Cabell County Schools would respond to the loss of revenue?
Cabell County would be forced to evaluate their budget and find areas that could be cut. It might force the county to eliminate teachers, service personnel, and programs. Extracurricular activities would be adversely affected. Instructional materials have to be cut. Plans for new facilities would be put on hold. All activities would be curtailed to a certain extent.