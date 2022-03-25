We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Rhonda Smalley
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/rhondaforboe
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
EDUCATION: B.A. in Music Education (Summa Cum Laude) – Marshall U.; M.A. in Music Education – Marshall U.; Post Graduate Studies – Curriculum, Leadership, Supervision; WV School Board Association – School Board Member Training.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Vice President, Cabell County Board of Education (2014-2022).
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 2011-2017: Clinical Supervisor, Marshall U. College of Education. 1994-2011: Cabell Midland H.S. Band Director. 1993-1994: Barboursville H.S. Band Director. 1986-1993: Beverly Hills Jr. H.S. Band Director. 1971-1986: West Jr. H.S. Band Director.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: League of Women Voters, Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees, Huntington Area AARP, DWCCC, and WV School Board Association.
FAMILY: Husband, Jerry Smalley; sons, Jason Smalley (RaShawna) of Huntington and Jerod Smalley (Mary Ellen) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Brady and Tyler Smalley of Columbus and Chloe Smalley and Audrey Flynn of Huntington.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: My life’s work is serving the students of Cabell County. Through my 40-year teaching career, working as a Marshall clinical supervisor. and serving on the Cabell Board of Education, I have gained unique experience and insight into the many facets of public education. As a board member, I fostered a climate of transparency, cooperation, and respect among board members, our superintendent, school employees, parents, and community members. If reelected, I will continue to work to provide all students, teachers, parents, and service personnel with the resources and support they need to prepare our children for success in the 21st Century.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
A board member must make decisions based on facts and what is best for students. We must keep the lines of communication open to all stakeholders. A member should work cooperatively with the superintendent and staff to create a balanced budget and implement programs that meet the educational, social, emotional, and physical needs of all students.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We must continue programs like Communities in Schools, Project AWARE, and Healthy Grandfamilies to help struggling students and their parents get the support they need. Our counselors, interventionists, graduation coaches, social workers and district psychologist are helping students at risk. Graduation rates are improving. In 2021, the graduation rate was 89%, the highest ever for Cabell County.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
To improve communication, the school district has enhanced and expanded the utilization of several social media platforms. The county-wide call-out system has been improved. All school and district websites were updated to be more user-friendly. The Schoology Learning Management System was expanded to provide improved teacher-to-home and parent-to-teacher communications.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
The answer to guiding students to meet goals and standards is to give teachers autonomy in their classrooms. Allow them to decide what approach works for their students. They are dedicated professionals. More than ever, teachers are designing their curricula based on data and individualized assessments. Data coaches and interventionists are in place to assist teachers with this process.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
We must support the belief that all students can learn and be successful. Our teachers do an outstanding job of assessing students’ strengths and weaknesses and designing the curriculum accordingly. We have multiple support and enrichment programs in place that can be customized to meet the needs of each student. Accordingly, our student achievement scores are improving.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Drug prevention and awareness programs must be embedded in the curriculum from grades K-12. All school employees serve as first responders in identifying those students who may be caught up in the poverty/opioid crisis and need professional help. Our district should continue to partner with local law enforcement with programs like “Too Good for Drugs,” and “Handle with Care.”
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The number one priority for public education is to prepare all students for successful lives in the 21st Century by giving support to each student’s educational, social, emotional, and physical well-being. All students should graduate from Cabell County Schools prepared to enter the workforce career-ready or to pursue further education.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Thanks to the passage of an $87.5 million school construction bond by Cabell County voters, our schools will receive facility updates, renovations, or complete replacements. New buildings are planned for Meadows Elementary, Davis Creek Elementary, Milton Elementary, and the Cabell County Career Technology Center which will move to a state-of-the-art facility in the former Sears building.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
We need to communicate the many advantages Cabell County Public Schools offer. We want parents to know Cabell Co. has the most qualified, experienced teachers and service personnel in the state. The $87.5 million bond construction projects will keep Cabell’s facilities the best in the state. We offer 1:1 technology, multiple Honors/AP courses, outstanding CTE programs, special education programs, and universal meals.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
We must be prepared to address the possible resurgence of COVID variants. The construction of safe school entrances must be completed at every school. We should continue refining the county’s Emergency Action Plan by meeting monthly with local first responders, the FBI, and the Dept. of Homeland Security. Retention of resource officers in every school is essential.