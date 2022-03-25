We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Joshua Pauley
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.facebook.com/JoshP4CabellBOE
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 42
EDUCATION: B.S. Elementary Education from West Virginia State University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Full-Time Dad/Substitute Teacher.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Elementary Classroom Teacher - Kanawha County Schools.
FAMILY: wife, Amanda; children, Addison and Graham.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Being a former full-time educator, I have always believed strongly in the value of public education, and the vital role it plays in society. When I left the teaching profession to become a stay-at-home parent, I wondered when or if I might return to education. As my family and I navigated the educational challenges of the last couple years I attended multiple school board meetings. These meetings sparked a desire in me to be on the front lines of decision making, not only for my children’s educational future, but for that of all the students of our Cabell County community.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
As a Board of Education member, I will work with the other board members and the superintendent to ensure that Cabell County Schools has a clear vision for delivering the absolute best education possible, in the most effective and efficient way.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Although the graduation rate in Cabell County is close to the national average, we want to be better than average. Completing high school is critical to future success. We must work diligently to identify high risk students as early as possible, and provide unique, flexible ways for those students to get back, or stay, on track for graduation.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
With the technology that is widely available today, communication is at nearly everyone’s fingertips. Teachers should be encouraged to find an effective method to communicate with parents and consistently use that method. There is no “one size fits all” way to communicate. Both parents and teachers should find what works best and stick with it. Consistency is the key!
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
West Virginia College and Career Readiness standards are set by the WVDE. The way to get the most out of those standards - to provide the most benefit for our students - is to allow for teacher autonomy within those standards. We should give teachers the ability to meet the needs of their individual students while maintaining the integrity of the standards.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
I would begin with challenging our schools to make sure they are creating a positive school climate. Our schools need to be places where students can feel comfortable and cared for, places conducive to learning. When students walk into a school community that they want to be a part of, and not just a building, educational opportunities will be maximized.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
I believe that knowledge is power when it comes to drug prevention. Our students need to realize, and actually see, the devastating effects drug use can have on them, their families, and our communities. With all of the recovery programs here in Cabell county, hearing the first hand experiences of those who struggle with addiction would be very impactful.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The number one priority for Cabell County Schools is simply to focus on the task at hand. That is, to equip our students with the knowledge and skills needed to enter the next phase of their life, be it college or the workforce, by providing a top-notch education to every student who walks through our doors.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Many facilities have recently been, or are scheduled to be, updated and/or rebuilt. In the next ten years the focus needs to be updating and modernizing some of our aging elementary schools, while being very deliberate in the maintenance and upkeep of all other facilities.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
As a school board member I have little, if any, control over what happens in the state legislature. The best course of action is to focus on things that are within my control. I will do my best to ensure that Cabell County Schools makes the most effective and efficient use of the resources available to accomplish our priorities.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
After the turmoil of the last two years, the most pressing safety issue for schools is our students’ mental health. The initial isolation and remote learning, as well as the fear and uncertainty felt by many, have all taken a toll on our young people that I believe we are yet to fully understand.