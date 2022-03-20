We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Lauren Hensley
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Board of Education District 3
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.wvcantwait.com/laurenhensley
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 31
EDUCATION: M.Ed. Curriculum & Instruction: Adolescent Literacy & M.A. School Counseling.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: School Counselor, Buffalo Middle School.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Substitute Teacher (2013-2014), Full-Time Teacher (2014-2019).
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member of WVSCA, ASCA, & WVEA.
ENDORSEMENTS: WV Can’t Wait.
FAMILY: husband, Rob Hensley; stepdaughter, Kori; children, Vivienne and Douglas.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a School Counselor & Virtual ELA Teacher in Wayne County as well as a mother and wife. My stepdaughter currently attends Cabell County Schools, and my 2 youngest children will be starting school in the next couple of years. I have 8 and a half years of experience in the public education system as a substitute, teacher, and now a counselor/virtual teacher, and I have served roles in the elementary, middle, and high school settings. I not only want to help the students of our county but also the educators.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
I know the struggles that educators face, and I want to do all I can to improve their working conditions as well as their job satisfaction. I also have a high interest in doing all I can to help the students of our county realize their potential as well as their future plans and goals once they graduate.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
I am a strong proponent of the arts as well as career and technical education. I believe both programs can help students stay in school as well as provide them with a background that helps them as adults. I also believe that students need to be made aware of alternatives to four-year-college degrees after high school.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
The board needs to do all they can to take input not only from parents but also their educators. Those working in the schools and parents with children at those schools know the best what they need. The board needs to take that information and make decisions that make sense at the individual school level, not just the county level.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Our county has amazing educators who know the standards and the curriculum. I believe that we need to do all we can to gather input from them on what would benefit their classrooms the best. We should also offer effective and applicable professional development where teachers can collaborate to help each other improve.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
To help students succeed now and in the future, we should invest in the arts and increase broadband access. Involvement in the arts has been linked to gains in math, reading, critical thinking, and verbal skills. Broadband access is important as virtual options will continue, and many students need access after school to complete work or research career/postsecondary options.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Schools should educate their students on the consequences of drug abuse (illegal and prescriptions). With vaping becoming more prevalent, schools should install vape detectors to help reduce the chances of dangerous situations occurring at school. Schools should also include parents/guardians, so that they can work together to increase student safety. With collaboration between school and home, student safety improves.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
Teacher shortages are a true issue right now, and we need to find ways to retain our amazing educators, so our students continue to benefit. Educators should not have to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet. There are many staff members who qualify for government assistance based on their education salary, which is also not acceptable!
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
I like the improvements currently in process, and I think we need to focus on HVAC systems and Safe School entrances in the next 10 years. I also think there needs to be a solution to the fact that both middle schools in Huntington do not have equitable access to sporting fields as compared to the other county middle schools.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
In order to minimize these effects, we need to retain and attract families by providing a high quality, comprehensive education. A great step towards this is the future move and additions to the career center. I think we should also offer more related arts opportunities in middle school, such as Sign Language, Theater/Drama, Dance, Communications, and STEAM.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
Vaping is becoming more common in our schools. Students bring vapes to school and do not know the contents then share it with their friends. Staff members should be encouraged to be trained to administer lifesaving treatment such as Naloxone, just as they are currently trained to administer epinephrine and insulin. Proper counseling can assist with these issues as well.