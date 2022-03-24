We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Joe Powers
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Clerk
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 60
EDUCATION: Coastal Carolina University – Marketing.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Courthouse Computer Systems – Regional Business Development.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Cott Systems – Regional Business Development.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: American Legion Post 16.
ENDORSEMENTS: League of Principled Men, League of Principled Citizens.
FAMILY: wife, Carolyn F. Powers.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Over the past 9 years, I have worked for an IT software company that focused on the needs of County Clerks. I have worked side by side, in multiple states with many County Clerks. I have been keeping notes, learning new ways to improve efficiency, provide better customer service, and cut costs. Last year, I worked together with a newly elected County Clerk in Boyd County, KY. We ended up saving the county $300k. This was reported in the Ashland Independent newspaper. I ask the voters to allow me to help Cabell County.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
In my private sector employment, I have worked directly with County Clerks in multiple states. I have helped recover County Clerk offices from disasters, both natural and man-made. I have helped safeguard and preserve the public records of many offices. I have a solid network of support to reach out to.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
I have been working with members of the WV Society of Professional Surveyors on an idea to combine different land records for easier accessibility for real estate transactions. This would give Cabell County a leading edge for economic growth. This system is already in place in several other states where economic growth is thriving.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Be a true public servant. The office should function to serve the needs of the people. During office hours, no one should ever be required to have an appointment to do business. The records of the office belong to the people of Cabell County. The County Clerk is their servant. Never forget that.
4. How can your office assist voter to cast their ballots more easily?
The first issue that I would address is, polling (voting) locations. What are the most convenient locations? Handicap accessible? Easy for senior citizens to access? Ample/easy parking? These issues need attention. Remember, the County Clerk is your servant.