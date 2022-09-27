We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Phyllis Smith
CANDIDATE FOR: Cabell County Clerk
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Re-Elect Phyllis Smith - County Clerk
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 76
EDUCATION: Graduate of Milton High School; Attended Huntington School of Business
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Cabell County Clerk
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Two terms on Milton City Council, Elected to two terms as Milton Recorder, Magistrate and Magistrate Assistant.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Milton Rotary, Barboursville Lions Club, Women’s Caucus for Leadership, NAACP and Friends of the Library.
ENDORSEMENTS: Cabell County FOP 122
FAMILY: husband, Scott Smith; daughter, Stephanie Rosier; two grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have been working to update the office with the help of many grants by getting new Voting Machines (the most updated voting machines available) and E-poll Books, records digitized and online for the public to view, the use of credit and debit cards, new payroll system that has saved the county money, E-Recordings and we are working with the County Commission to improve transparency through the Open Checkbook process. The County Clerk’s office works everyday to modernize and update the office at every opportunity presented that would help us better serve the public.
1. What experience qualifies you for the office?
I have been the County Clerk for five years, on Milton City Council then became City Recorder, Magistrate and Magistrate Assistant.
2. What are your suggestions for improving the operation of the office?
Continue to digitize records and make them available electronically to the public. Continue updating the voting equipment as they become available. I have already implemented the use of credit and debit cards for convenience to the public. We are working with the County Commission to improve transparency through the Open Checkbook process.
3. What would your definition of good service be?
Assisting the residents, attorneys and general public with the documents and services they need as quickly as possible.
4. How can your office assist voters to cast their ballots more easily?
Ensuring there are plenty of voting locations that are convenient, handicapped accessible, and served by public transit.
Additional general election questions
5. What measures should be taken by states and/or the federal government to ensure American voters have confidence in our elections and to prevent election subversion and sabotage?
The WV Secretary of State and the County Clerk’s office work closely to make sure our elections are fair and secure. We, along with the SOS, purge the voter rolls after they have been inactive through 2 Federal elections. We work with our Vitals Office and the SOS to remove deceased voters. ES&S works to keep the election equipment software secure.
6. Would you favor any changes in state law to make it easier for people to register and vote? Please elaborate.
I think West Virginia’s process is relatively streamlined. My office works diligently every election cycle to encourage the residents in Cabell County to get registered by holding multiple registration events.
7. What ideas do you have for efficient storage and retrieval of essential county records?
We have a good software system designed by a great vendor whose program makes it easy to retrieve, record and work hard to keep everything efficient and secure.